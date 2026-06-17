ICE Arrests Illegal Alien Who Caused a Fatal Semi-Truck Crash in Minnesota

This criminal illegal alien was released by the Biden Administration

WASHINGTON – The United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) released the following statement after U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested an illegal alien who caused a fatal semi-truck crash in Minnesota two years ago.

On March 5, 2024, truck driver Tim Tarnowski was driving his semi-truck on a rural road in Chippewa County, Minnesota when he was struck by a pickup truck driven by Georgii Gabiev, a criminal illegal alien from Russia. Gabiev failed to obey a stop sign, causing a fiery collision that killed Tim. Gabiev was on his iPad while driving, watching a YouTube video about learning English.

The victim: Tim Tarnowski

The perpetrator: Georgii Gabiev

Gabiev pled guilty to criminal vehicular homicide, but served just 120 days in jail.

On June 9, 2026, ICE law enforcement officers arrested Gabiev in Brooklyn, New York. He will remain in ICE custody pending removal proceedings. Secretary Markwayne Mullin called Tim’s widow, Tammy, to inform her of Gabiev’s arrest.

“Although Tim will never be brought back, Gabiev’s capture will bring the justice deserved,” said Tammy Tarnowski, Tim’s widow. “Our family now has closure and we can begin the healing process needed to move forward. Our hope is that this will bring light to Angel Families and will save others from going through the heartache we have endured.”

“This illegal alien had no business being in our country and on our roadways,” said DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin. “If it weren’t for the Biden administration’s open border policies, this tragedy would never have happened, and Tim would still be alive. This is our why. President Trump and I will never stop fighting for justice for Angel Families.”

Gabiev illegally entered the United States in California in 2022, and was RELEASED by the Biden Administration.

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