WORST OF THE WORST: ICE Arrests Pedophiles, Violent Assailants, and Drug Traffickers

While Americans enjoyed UFC Fight Night, ICE law enforcement was hard at work arresting the worst of the worst to fulfill President Trump’s promise to MAKE AMERICA SAFE AGAIN

WASHINGTON –– Over the weekend, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested more worst of the worst criminals across the country, including those convicted for sexual assault of children, domestic violence, drug trafficking, and other despicable crimes.

“Over the weekend, while Americans enjoyed UFC Freedom 250 in our nation’s capital, the men and women of ICE law enforcement were hard at work arresting pedophiles, drug traffickers, and other violent criminals,” said Acting Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis. “Our ICE law enforcement work around the clock to deliver on President Trump’s promise to make America safe again. Under President Trump and Secretary Mullin, ICE will continue to target the worst of the worst and protect American communities.”

Arrests over the weekend include:

Miguel Gorasieta Jaimes, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for aggravated sexual assault of a child in Harris County, Texas.

Noe Moreno-Salazar, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for criminal sexual abuse, possession of a controlled substance, and aggravated unlawful use of a loaded weapon in St. Charles, Illinois.

Santos Ruben Gutierrez, a criminal illegal alien from El Salvador, convicted for indecency with a child in Lewisville, Texas.

Teodolo Resendiz-Figueroa, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for continuous sexual abuse of a child and THREE counts of lewd act upon a child in Los Angeles, California.

Ramon R. Castillo, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for lewd or lascivious acts with a child under 14 years old in Santa Clarita, California.

Alex Jimenez-Cochancela, a criminal illegal alien from Ecuador, convicted for promoting a sexual performance by a child in Carmel, New York.

Salomon Santos-Cach, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for assault of a minor with intent to commit rape in Sonoma, California.

Cesar Martin Sanchez-Martinez, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for felony vehicular assault and child abuse with serious bodily injury in Arapahoe County, Colorado.

Santa Mongar, a criminal illegal alien from Bhutan, convicted for assault and battery and first-degree sexual abuse in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

Urbano Estrada-Santizo, a criminal illegal alien from Guatemala, convicted for driving under the influence and a felony conviction for incest in Nashville, Tennessee.

Jose Victor Gonzalez-Rosales, a criminal illegal alien from El Salvador, convicted battery of spouse, obstructing/resisting a police officer, and burglary in Los Angeles, California.

Luis Ramos-Sacramento, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for endangering the welfare of a child – abuse/neglect and aggravated assault – domestic violence in Freehold, New Jersey.

Nicandro Garica-Perez, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for possession with the intent to distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine in the U.S. District Court for the District of Nebraska.

Edinson Amador, a criminal illegal alien from the Dominican Republic, convicted for drug trafficking – distribute/dispense class B cocaine in Boston, Massachusetts.

James Ayur Garang, a criminal illegal alien from Sudan, convicted for conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Americans can see more public safety threats arrested in their communities on our webpage WOW.DHS.Gov.

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