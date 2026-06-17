HSI Investigation Leads to Conviction of Man Who Laundered Nearly $100 Million

The defendant and co-conspirators spent two years defrauding victims and sending their money overseas

WASHINGTON – The United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) released the following statement after an investigation by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) led to the conviction and sentencing of a man who laundered nearly $100 million.

On June 9, 2026, the U.S. District Court in Seattle sentenced Geoffrey Auyeung, a United States citizen, to 5 years in prison and 3 years of supervised release for conspiracy to commit money laundering.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Washington, Auyeung enabled investment fraud schemes by receiving approximately $100 million in fraud proceeds and forwarding them to co-conspirators’ bank accounts and cryptocurrency addresses.

From 2022 through 2024, co-conspirators convinced victims to send money to purported escrow accounts for oil tank storage purchases in Rotterdam, Netherlands, and Houston. The funds were quickly moved into other accounts, sent offshore, or used to purchase cryptocurrencies, much of which was transferred to individuals in Nigeria and Russia.

“Mr. Auyeung took advantage of investors who thought they were investing in the oil and gas industry,” said Acting HSI Seattle Special Agent in Charge April Miller. “Not just Americans, but people all around the world.”

The investigation was led by HSI and the Internal Revenue Service Criminal Investigations (IRS-CI).

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