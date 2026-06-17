WORST OF THE WORST: ICE Arrests Pedophiles, Sexual Deviants, and Drug Dealers

The mandate is clear: 80% of Americans SUPPORT our commonsense efforts to deport criminal illegal aliens

WASHINGTON –– Yesterday, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested more worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens, including those convicted for indecency with a child by exposure, sexual penetration with force, third-degree sexual assault, felony manufacturing, distribution or dispense of a controlled substance, and other horrifying crimes.

“Americans support removing these worst of the worst criminal illegal alien pedophiles, sexual deviants, drug dealers, and other violent criminals from our communities,” said Acting Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis. “It’s common sense: Americans don’t want criminals in their communities. Under President Trump and Secretary Mullin, we will never stop removing heinous criminals from our nation and making America safe again.”

Yesterday’s arrests include:

Ever De Leon-Gurrola, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for indecency with a child by exposure and aggravated kidnapping in Hidalgo County, Texas.

Zahia Eimadeldin Musa Ali, a criminal illegal alien from Sudan, convicted for sexual penetration with force, FIVE COUNTS of battery of spouse, possession of unlawful paraphernalia, flash incarceration, and obstructing a police officer in Sacramento, California.

Juan Fernando Guarniz-Manrique, a criminal illegal alien from Peru, convicted for third-degree sexual assault and second-degree assault – intent to injure by drug / substance in New Britain, Connecticut.

Fernando Morales, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for felony manufacturing, distribution or dispense of a controlled substance in Kansas City, Kansas.

Sergio Herrera-Guzman, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for terroristic threats – threaten imminent death in New Brunswick, New Jersey.

Americans can see more public safety threats arrested in their communities on our webpage WOW.DHS.Gov.

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