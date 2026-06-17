BEST OF THE BEST: ICE Officer Saved Life of 6-Year-Old Child Drowning in Pool in Florida

WASHINGTON – The United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) commends the bravery of a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer who saved a child from drowning in a pool in Florida.

On May 16, ICE law enforcement officer Gregory Simmonds saw a 6-year-old child floating unconscious in a pool in Pasco County, Florida and immediately jumped into the pool to rescue the child.

Officer Gregory Simmonds, ERO Tampa

After removing the unconscious child from the water, Officer Simmonds rendered life-saving CPR until the child regained consciousness. Local authorities said that the child is expected to make a full recovery.

Watch the footage of Officer Simmonds’ heroic actions here.

“This officer swiftly sprung to action and delivered life-saving medical care to this 6-year-old who drowned,” said Acting Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis. “Our agents truly are the best of the best. They put their lives on the line to arrest the worst of the worst. Instead of demonizing ICE law enforcement, sanctuary politicians should be thanking them for removing criminals from their communities.”

“Due to his quick thinking, decisive actions and willingness to place himself into action during a critical incident, the child survived and is expected to make a full recovery,” said Corporal J. Leathers of the Pasco County, Florida, Sheriff’s Office. “His actions directly contributed to saving the life of the child and reflect exceptional courage and selflessness.”

Other recent examples of ICE officers heroically saving lives include:

In March, an ICE officer who was supporting TSA operations at John F. Kennedy International Airport helped save the life of a one-year-old child who was experiencing a medical emergency. The officer began performing the Heimlich maneuver, and after a few seconds the child started breathing again. EMS personnel arrived on scene with medical equipment to further monitor and re-assess the child. The child was re-assessed and determined to be healthy enough to fly.

In February, off-duty ICE law enforcement agents saved the life of a four-year-old child who was unresponsive from drowning in a hotel swimming pool. The agents performed CPR for several minutes. Local police and Emergency Medical Services arrived shortly thereafter and transported the child to a local medical center for further medical care. Thanks to this lifesaving care and quick action, the child regained consciousness.

# # #