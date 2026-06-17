DHS Know2Protect Campaign, Tim Tebow Foundation Launch “No Time to Waste” PSA Urging Action to Stop Online Child Exploitation

WASHINGTON – In recognition of National Internet Safety Month, the Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) Know2Protect campaign and the Tim Tebow Foundation are releasing a new public service announcement featuring Tim Tebow, Foundation Chairman. The “No Time to Waste” public service announcement (PSA), available on know2protect.gov and the DHS YouTube Channel, calls on parents, teens and communities to act immediately to protect children from online predators. In the video message, Tebow reminds viewers: “No time to waste. Every minute somewhere online, a child is being targeted. By the time you finish this video, another child will be groomed.”

Recent data highlights the necessity of Tebow’s message: In 2025, there were more than 21.3 million reports to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children’s CyberTipline, including more than 61.8 million images, videos and other files related to suspected child sexual exploitation.

“Every child deserves to be safe, both online and off,” said Tim Tebow. “I’m grateful for the work our foundation team is doing alongside Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and the DHS Know2Protect campaign to shine a light on threats that too often go unseen and empower people to act. Awareness is not optional; it’s one of the most powerful tools we have to prevent online child exploitation.”

Tebow urges viewers to take and pass the Pledge2Protect, Know2Protect’s nationwide call-to-action, which encourages parents, trusted adults, kids, teens and policymakers to take a stand against online exploitation and abuse by implementing five online safety steps and accessing age-appropriate resources to keep kids and teens safe online. Once you’ve taken the Pledge, the campaign encourages communities to pass it along, helping build a nationwide movement to keep kids safe online.

“We’re honored to have Tim Tebow and his foundation partner with the Department of Homeland Security’s Know2Protect Campaign,” said DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin. “Every day, Homeland Security Investigations and the DHS Cyber Crimes Center are working to stop bad actors from harming our youth—but we can’t do it alone. We need everyone to stay vigilant, assess the risks, and take action to prevent child exploitation online. Please join us in making your Pledge2Protect to increase public awareness of this critical issue and keep our children safe.”

Tim Tebow and the Tim Tebow Foundation have directly supported the DHS Cyber Crimes Center’s Operation Renewed Hope (ORH) since its inception. ORH is an international, HSI-led annual law enforcement surge to identify and rescue victims of online child sexual exploitation and abuse. ORH’s fourth annual surge (ORH IV) took place in February and led to the largest online child sexual exploitation victim identification operation ever conducted. This year’s effort brought together specialists from 34 agencies across 29 countries, resulting in more than 500 victim identification referrals and over 200 positive identifications. Since ORH began in 2023, more than 850 children have been identified, located and rescued.

Tebow’s urgent message in the PSA reflects the reality uncovered by ORH IV: there’s no time to waste; communities must rally together to stop online child sexual exploitation and ensure every child’s safety.

To view the PSA, take the Pledge2Protect and access free resources, visit www.Know2Protect.gov.

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