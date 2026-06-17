FOSHAN GAOMING YUEHUA SANITARY WARE CO.,LTD.

Exploring Leading Swim Spa Manufacturers Advancing Wellness, Aquatic Fitness, and Premium Backyard Living

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOSHAN, China — The global swim spa market is expanding as residential and commercial buyers increasingly seek durable, certified hydrotherapy solutions. A growing number of importers and project developers are prioritizing manufacturers that combine product compliance, customization flexibility, and long-term reliability.Among the suppliers gaining traction in North America, Europe, and Oceania, five Chinese manufacturers have emerged as key players for 2026: Foshan Gaoming Yuehua Sanitary Ware Co., Ltd. ( MEXDA ), Guangzhou Sunrans Sanitary Ware Co., Ltd., Guangzhou Huantong Industry Co., Ltd., Guangzhou J&J Sanitary Ware Co., Ltd., and Foshan Nanhai Halo Sanitary Ware Co., Ltd.Leader in Certification-Driven Swim Spa ManufacturingMEXDA, the brand of Foshan Gaoming Yuehua, has operated since 1995 with a 50,000 m² facility and over 200 employees. The company specializes in acrylic swim spas for applications including backyard residential, hotel & resort, and commercial fitness centers. Its flagship model, the WS-CP2400, holds ETL (US), SAA (AU), and CE (EU) certifications, meeting UL 1563, CSA C22.2, AS/NZS 60335, and EN 60335 standards. The company maintains a monthly production capacity of 500 sets and offers OEM/ODM services with a minimum order quantity of one set.According to Kinear Wu, export manager at MEXDA, “Our swim spas are designed for counter-current swimming, constant temperature hydrotherapy, and energy-efficient insulation. With multi-market certifications, we help buyers reduce compliance risk and accelerate project delivery.”Competitive LandscapeGuangzhou Sunrans Sanitary Ware Co., Ltd. is recognized for its broad range of spas and bathtubs, serving both residential and hospitality projects. The company has a strong presence in the Middle East and Southeast Asia.Guangzhou Huantong Industry Co., Ltd. focuses on stainless steel and acrylic sanitary ware, with a product portfolio that includes swim spa shells and filtration accessories for custom installations.Guangzhou J&J Sanitary Ware Co., Ltd. differentiates through its integrated bathroom solutions, partnering with hotels for turnkey spa setups. Its swim spa models emphasize compact designs suitable for urban backyards.Foshan Nanhai Halo Sanitary Ware Co., Ltd. is known for its cost-effective fiberglass-reinforced acrylic swim spas , targeting budget-conscious residential buyers in developing markets.Market Demand and Industry TrendsThe global swim spa market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% through 2030, driven by rising investments in backyard wellness and commercial leisure facilities. Industry reports indicate that buyers increasingly demand energy-efficient insulated swim spas with integrated filtration and UV sanitation systems.A construction contractor in France has been a repeat customer of MEXDA for over ten years, having purchased more than 20 swim spa units for residential and commercial projects. The client highlighted the “reliable performance and constant temperature control” of the units in a verified case study.Expert PerspectiveJames Liu, an industry analyst covering outdoor leisure equipment, commented: “The ability to supply North American standard swim spas with ETL listing and Australian SAA certification gives Yuehua a distinct advantage. Many OEM suppliers in the region lack the testing infrastructure to obtain such certifications in-house.”OutlookAs importers prepare for 2026 construction cycles, the selection of a certified, customizable supplier becomes critical. MEXDA’s combination of 30+ years of production history, multi-continent certifications, and flexible procurement terms positions it as a reference point for the industry.Company Information:· Foshan Gaoming Yuehua Sanitary Ware Co., Ltd. (MEXDA)· Website: www.chinamesda.com · Contact: Kinear Wu — Email: mesda3b@china-yuehua.com· Phone/WhatsApp: +86-15820624699· Address: No.568, Yangxi Road, Yanghe Town, Gaoming, Foshan, Guangdong, China

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