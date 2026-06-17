Not Just a Fan That Moves Warm Air Aecooly Cold Air Creates Instant Chill

Aecooly Cold Air Portable Misting Fan Aecooly Cold Air Series Personal Cooling System

The Cold Air Personal Cooling System pairs airflow with fine mist for a more direct cooling sensation in hot outdoor conditions.

HONG KONG, CHINA, June 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As summer temperatures climb, many consumers are looking for personal cooling products that do more than create a breeze. The Aecooly Cold Air Personal Cooling System is built for that need, offering a mist-assisted approach to hot outdoor conditions.Rather than presenting itself as another basic handheld fan, Aecooly Cold Air is positioned as the accessible entry point into the brand’s Cold Air series — delivering the same core mist-cooling technology in a more affordable package.More Than Moving Warm AirWhen outdoor air is already hot, a regular handheld fan has a clear limit. It can move air, but it does little to reduce the heat felt on the skin. After a few minutes in still summer air, the breeze can start to feel like warm air being pushed around.Aecooly Cold Air takes a different approach by combining strong airflow with fine mist for a more direct cooling sensation. In Aecooly product testing, the device reduced measured surface temperature by up to 8°C / 14.4°F within 10 seconds.Built for High-Heat Outdoor ConditionsHot outdoor conditions are rarely consistent. A breeze may feel helpful one moment, then disappear when the air turns still and heavy. The Cold Air Personal Cooling System is built for that changing feel of summer heat, with adjustable airflow and mist support that can be used as conditions shift.The device delivers airflow of up to 10 m/s and offers five speed settings, giving users control over the intensity of the airflow without overcomplicating the experience. A 4,500 mAh battery supports up to 20 hours of runtime at low speed.Fan and mist functions can be controlled separately, allowing users to choose airflow only or mist-assisted airflow depending on the situation.An Entry Point Into the Cold Air SeriesWithin Aecooly’s Cold Air lineup, the Cold Air Personal Cooling System gives consumers a more approachable way to experience the brand’s mist-cooling technology. It uses the same core mist-cooling approach as Aecooly Cold Air Ultra, while serving as the entry model in the series.For users who want the upgrade option, Aecooly Cold Air Ultra Personal Cooling System offers higher-velocity airflow, touchscreen control and a magnetic accessory system for more flexible use. Together, the two products give consumers more choice within the Cold Air series: Cold Air as the entry model, and Cold Air Ultra as the higher-performance upgrade.Limited-Time Amazon OfferAecooly’s limited-time Amazon discount is active now. Shoppers can use code STAYCOOL20 for 20% off eligible Cold Air series products for a limited time. Availability and shipping fees may vary by location.CONTACTFor media inquiries or to request a review unit, please reach out to us at marketing@aecooly.com.ABOUT AECOOLYAecooly, using the motto "Thinking Deeper, Cooling Better," provides portable cooling solutions for outdoor and city living. The brand combines effective cooling with smart design and holds over 180 global patents. Aecooly offers award-winning products and wants to set the standard for the next generation of portable comfort. Learn more at aecooly.com.

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