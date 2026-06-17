MIETUBL Expands Global 3C Accessories Footprint with Advanced Manufacturing and Smart Solutions

MIETUBL Corporate Office Waterproof Outdoor Speaker MTB-BLSP09 Waterproof Outdoor Speaker MTB-BLSP10 Water resistant bluetooth speaker Party Speaker RX-6268

From Intelligent Screen Protector Cutters to Waterproof Outdoor Speakers 10000㎡ Industrial Park 30M Annual Output Certified CE/RoHS/FCC 120 Countries Since 1998

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MIETUBL Expands Global 3C Accessories Footprint with Advanced Manufacturing and Smart SolutionsGuangzhou-based MIETUBL Global Supply Chain (Guangzhou) Co., Ltd. continues to scale its international presence, leveraging integrated R&D, automated manufacturing, and a diverse portfolio of smart device protection systems and high-performance audio equipment.Company OverviewEstablished in 1998, MIETUBL (Mietubl Global Supply Chain (Guangzhou) Co., Ltd.) has grown from a regional supplier into a prominent player in the 3C digital accessories sector. Headquartered in Guangzhou, China, the company operates a comprehensive business model that integrates research and development, manufacturing, and global supply chain logistics. Operating under the guiding philosophy of “Make It Easier To Use, Better Life,” MIETUBL has established full-chain independent R&D capabilities that span software development, hardware design, database management, and material science.MIETUBL Corporate OfficeThe company’s operations are supported by a dedicated workforce of approximately 150 employees, including an R&D and design division of more than 30 experienced engineers and industrial designers. MIETUBL’s manufacturing infrastructure is centered around a 10,000-square-meter private industrial park. Within this facility, the company operates ten advanced, modernized production lines equipped with industry-standard machinery, including high-precision automatic die-cutting systems, CNC machining centers, and automated SMT lines. This robust setup allows the company to maintain a monthly production capacity of 2.5 million pieces, resulting in an annual output exceeding 30 million pieces. The company’s annual output value reaches approximately RMB 300 million (equivalent to USD 42 million), providing a highly stable supply chain for its global partners.Driven by its cross-domain R&D capabilities, MIETUBL maintains a rapid product development cycle. The company introduces 5 to 8 new products monthly and launches over 60 new items annually. This high rate of innovation ensures that its distribution network remains aligned with rapid shifts in consumer electronics trends.Products & ServicesMIETUBL’s product portfolio is strategically divided into two core segments: intelligent device protection systems and high-performance consumer audio equipment.Intelligent Screen Protector Cutting SystemThe cornerstone of MIETUBL’s device protection segment is its Intelligent Screen Protector Cutting System. This system represents a shift from traditional retail models by offering on-demand customization. By combining proprietary software, a cloud-based database of device dimensions, precision cutting hardware, and advanced hydrogel film materials, the system allows retailers to cut custom screen protectors for virtually any smartphone model in approximately 30 seconds. This technology addresses a critical pain point for mobile accessories retailers: the need to carry extensive, slow-moving physical inventory for hundreds of different phone models. With the intelligent cutter, retailers can maintain zero physical inventory for specific models, reducing overhead costs and eliminating dead stock while improving service response times. Waterproof Outdoor Speaker MTB-BLSP09Designed for high-output audio demands in open-air environments, the Waterproof Outdoor Speaker MTB-BLSP09 is engineered for durability and acoustic performance. It features a rated power output of 120W, delivered through four premium sound units configured to provide stereo dual-channel sound. The device utilizes Bluetooth V5.4 for wireless connectivity, ensuring stable transmission and improved energy efficiency.Waterproof Outdoor Speaker MTB-BLSP09The speaker is powered by a high-capacity 20,800mAh battery array (composed of eight 2,600mAh cells), which supports 6 to 8 hours of continuous music playback. Beyond audio reproduction, the MTB-BLSP09 serves as a high-speed power source for mobile devices. It incorporates PD2.0 and QC2.0 fast-charging protocols, supporting input and output configurations of 5V, 9V, 12V, 15V, and 20V with a maximum power delivery of 60W. Housed in a robust enclosure measuring 396170193mm, the speaker carries an IPX6 water-resistance rating, protecting it against high-pressure water streams. It also features integrated RGB dynamic lighting effects and supports multiple input modes, including Bluetooth, USB, TF card, TWS (True Wireless Stereo) pairing, and AUX.Waterproof Outdoor Speaker MTB-BLSP10For users requiring a more portable audio solution without sacrificing acoustic depth, the Waterproof Outdoor Speaker MTB-BLSP10 offers a balanced alternative. This model features a 40W dual-speaker configuration with stereo dual-channel output, operating on Bluetooth V5.4. It covers a frequency response range of 30Hz to 18KHz, delivering clear high frequencies and defined bass.Waterproof Outdoor Speaker MTB-BLSP10The speaker is powered by a 6,000mAh battery array (three 2,000mAh cells) that provides 6 to 8 hours of continuous playback. The physical design features a compact footprint of 125135260mm and an IPX6 waterproof rating, making it suitable for outdoor use near water or in inclement weather. The MTB-BLSP10 is distinguished by its dynamic RGB lighting and an “abyss mirror” diaphragm, which adds a unique visual dimension to the audio experience. Like the larger model, it supports Bluetooth, USB, TF card, TWS, and AUX connection modes. Party Speaker RX-6268The Party Speaker RX-6268 is a high-power sound reinforcement system designed for larger social gatherings, street performances, and outdoor events. The system is equipped with dual 8-inch woofers and delivers a rated power output of 60W. Operating on Bluetooth V5.3, it supports HFP, A2DP, and AVRCP wireless protocols, ensuring broad compatibility with mobile devices and media players.Party Speaker RX-6268The RX-6268 features a wide frequency response range of 20Hz to 20KHz, capturing deep sub-bass frequencies and crisp high-frequency details. It is powered by a heavy-duty 7Ah (12V) battery, which provides approximately 6 hours of continuous operation at 50% volume. The speaker’s physical dimensions are 325330692mm, and it has a net weight of 11.3KG. This robust build is designed to withstand the physical demands of transport and outdoor use, making it an ideal tool for independent musicians, street buskers, and event organizers.Magnetic Mini Speaker MTB-BLSP07The Magnetic Mini Speaker MTB-BLSP07 is designed for personal mobility, hiking, and casual outdoor activities. Utilizing a compact Φ40mm driver, the speaker delivers a rated power of 5W. It utilizes Bluetooth V5.4 and incorporates advanced Digital Signal Processing (DSP) supporting SBC and AAC audio codecs, optimizing wireless audio transmission for maximum clarity.Operating within a frequency response range of 100Hz to 20KHz, the speaker is powered by a 1,200mAh battery that provides up to 4 hours of continuous playback. The physical housing is exceptionally compact, measuring 61.761.243.7mm. The integration of a magnetic mounting system allows the speaker to be securely attached to metallic surfaces, such as bicycle handlebars, outdoor equipment, or metal shelving, offering versatile positioning options for active users.Market & ClientsMIETUBL operates with a 100% export-oriented business model, distributing its products to over 120 countries and regions worldwide. The company’s primary export markets include North America, South America, the Middle East, Africa, and Southeast Asia. Its client base consists of B2B strategic partners, regional distributors, retail chain operators, and mobile phone repair networks.To support its global distribution network, MIETUBL utilizes a multi-modal logistics framework. This includes Air Freight for high-value and time-sensitive shipments, Land Transportation for regional cross-border logistics and local delivery, and Sea Freight (offering both Full Container Load [FCL] and Less than Container Load [LCL] configurations) to ensure cost-efficient bulk transport. The standard Minimum Order Quantity (MOQ) for most products is set at 1,000 units (500 units for larger systems like the RX-6268), with a standard production delivery time of 30 days. All products undergo rigorous quality inspection in compliance with the GB/T2828.1 standard and are backed by a one-year warranty.Strategic Cooperation Case StudiesThe efficacy of MIETUBL’s global supply chain and product ecosystem is demonstrated through its strategic regional partnerships:1.Brazil Joint Venture (Mietubl Tecnologia Brasil Ltda): Based in São Paulo, this joint venture acts as MIETUBL’s core operational and logistical hub in South America. The establishment of local warehousing and distribution channels has allowed the brand to bypass complex import tariffs and eliminate cross-border logistical delays. By distributing the MTB-CUT series intelligent screen protector cutting machines and proprietary hydrogel film materials locally, the joint venture has enabled thousands of local mobile repair shops and retailers to transition to an on-demand customization model. This shift has successfully eliminated the financial burden of carrying dead stock, driving higher retail inventory turnover and profitability across the region.2.Philippines Exclusive Store: In Manila, the launch of a flagship MIETUBL exclusive store has established a premium brand benchmark for the Southeast Asian market. The store serves as a comprehensive offline showroom for the brand’s full range of 3C accessories, including fast chargers, data cables, and audio equipment. By utilizing the Intelligent Screen Protector Cutting Machine as an interactive, in-store customer experience tool, the store provides instant, custom-cut hydrogel film applications for any smartphone model, generating high foot traffic and establishing a strong local retail presence.Regulatory Compliance & Quality CertificationsMIETUBL’s commitment to manufacturing excellence and regulatory compliance is validated by its extensive certification portfolio. The company has been officially recognized as a “High-tech Enterprise (HTE)” in China under certificate number GR202444003928.Furthermore, the company’s products have successfully obtained major international certifications required for global market entry: - CE Certifications (SHEA654-EU, 2201121-01): Verifies compliance with health, safety, and environmental protection standards within the European Economic Area for both cutting machinery and audio products. - RoHS Certifications (AT18300RC102147-M1, 2201125): Certifies that all components restrict the use of specific hazardous materials. - COC Certification (10128-015-21-015462): Ensures compliance with specific regional import regulations. - FCC Certification (2A4DW-M188): Confirms electromagnetic interference limits for wireless and electronic products in the United States. - LVD & EMC Certifications (HX2301130045L-MTB, HX2301130045E-MTB): Validates the electrical safety and electromagnetic compatibility of its power supply equipment. - RED Certifications (HX23041203RED-MTB, HX240417001RED-MTB): Ensures compliance of wireless Bluetooth speakers and headphones with European radio equipment standards. - Gold Plus Supplier Assessment Certificate (485173894): Confirms the company’s operational credibility and manufacturing capabilities through independent third-party audits.VisionLooking forward, MIETUBL aims to deepen the integration of its “software + hardware + data + film materials” ecosystem. As the consumer electronics market continues to trend toward personalization and localized, on-demand supply chains, the company plans to continuously update its database of device dimensions and expand its material science research to support a wider array of smart devices.Simultaneously, the company is expanding its presence in the high-performance audio and power delivery markets. By leveraging its Guangzhou-based R&D center, MIETUBL plans to introduce more advanced, high-efficiency charging systems and durable outdoor audio equipment. The focus remains on delivering reliable, high-performance accessories that align with the daily lifestyle needs of global consumers.MIETUBL’s transition from a regional components manufacturer to an integrated global supply chain provider highlights the value of sustained R&D investment and operational adaptability. By offering a balanced portfolio that combines on-demand retail customization machinery with a diverse range of consumer electronics accessories, the company continues to provide practical, scalable solutions for its retail and distribution partners worldwide.For media inquiries, distribution partnerships, or detailed product specifications, please contact MIETUBL’s marketing department:Contact Person: MarketingEmail: Marketing@mietubl.comTelephone / WhatsApp: +86 17000161888Website: www.mietubl.com Corporate Address: No. 7-1, Shaobai Road, Zengcheng District, Guangzhou City, China

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