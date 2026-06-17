Element Kitchen Hood by Fabrizio Crisa Wins Platinum A' Design Award

Element

Elica Kitchen Hood Designed by Fabrizio Crisa Receives Platinum Recognition in Home Appliances Design

COMO, CO, ITALY, June 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award has announced Element, a kitchen hood designed by Fabrizio Crisa for Elica, as a Platinum winner in the Home Appliances Design category. The A' Design Award is one of the world's most prestigious recognitions in the field of design, and the Home Appliances Design category is a highly respected platform that evaluates entries through a rigorous, blind peer-review process conducted by an expert jury panel. This Platinum distinction acknowledges the technical accomplishment and design merit demonstrated by Element. The recognition positions the work among notable achievements in contemporary home appliance design. It also reflects the considered approach Fabrizio Crisa and the Elica team brought to the project.The recognition of Element holds relevance for the home appliance industry as well as for consumers seeking products that combine refined aesthetics with practical function. Element responds to current demand for smart connectivity, energy efficiency, and quiet operation within domestic kitchens. The design aligns with industry movement toward integrated, minimalist appliances suited to modern living spaces. Its modular shelf element and adjustable lighting offer practical flexibility for varied installation needs. For users, the result is an appliance that supports everyday cooking tasks while contributing to a clean, organized interior.Element integrates functional design and advanced features within a clean, geometric profile. The combination of black glass and steel, paired with white backlit touch controls, allows the hood to blend seamlessly with contemporary interiors. An additional shelf element expands usability, offering modularity and flexible installation, while the integrated lighting system positioned above the hob provides diffused illumination with adjustable intensity through a dimmer function. Invisible perimeter suction and integrated Wi-Fi technology reinforce the focus on minimalist design and connected operation with induction hobs through voice commands and app control. Whisper-quiet performance, achieved through redesigned motor components, distinguishes Element within its market segment.This Platinum A' Design Award recognition serves as motivation for Elica and its design team to continue exploring the balance between technology and minimalist aesthetics. The achievement may inform future projects that further develop smart connectivity, noise reduction, and sustainable material use across the company's product range. By demonstrating how cutting-edge function can coexist with clean, modular form, Element offers a reference point for continued innovation. The recognition encourages ongoing research into energy efficiency, prolonged filter lifespan, and improved user interaction within home appliances.About the Design TeamElement was designed by Fabrizio Crisa, who led the project as Design Center Director at Elica, guiding the integration of minimalist aesthetics, smart connectivity, and noise reduction technology throughout the development process.Interested parties may learn more about Element at the dedicated page prepared by the A' Design Award, where additional details about the design and its creator are available.About Fabrizio CrisaFabrizio Crisa is the Design Center Director at Elica. Born in 1973, he holds a Master's degree in Industrial Design from La Sapienza University of Rome. In 2005 he joined Elica and was soon appointed Design Centre Manager, leading the design team and playing a key role in the innovation process of the products. Creativity, a sense of aesthetics, and research for innovation are the pillars of his work, and his products have been awarded many design prizes, including the Compasso d'Oro. He is based in Italy.About ElicaElica S.p.A. is an Italian company headquartered in Fabriano, specializing in the design, production, and commercialization of kitchen extraction systems and electric motors for household appliances. Established in 1970, the company operates globally through production sites in Europe, Asia, and the Americas, and distributes its products in over 100 countries. Elica combines industrial manufacturing capabilities with a strong commitment to technological innovation and design culture. The company is listed on the Italian Stock Exchange and serves both domestic and international markets through a portfolio of proprietary and OEM brands.About the Platinum A' Design Award RecognitionThe Platinum A' Design Award is the highest distinction granted by the A' Design Award, recognizing designs that demonstrate notable innovation and meaningful societal contribution. Selection follows a rigorous evaluation process in which works are assessed against established criteria, including innovation in functionality, uniqueness of design, user-friendly interface, aesthetic appeal, ergonomic and energy efficiency, use of sustainable materials, integration with smart technology, noise reduction techniques, and environmental impact reduction. Within the Home Appliances Design category, recipients are acknowledged for combining technical proficiency with thoughtful design that enhances everyday life. The recognition highlights the role of its creators in advancing standards across art, science, design, and technology. It reflects a measured and credible assessment of design quality rather than commercial promotion.About A' Design AwardThe A' Home Appliances Design Award is a respected competition open to participants from across the home appliance industry, including designers, design agencies, companies, manufacturers, and brands. Entries are evaluated through a blind peer-review process based on pre-established criteria, assessed by an international jury panel of design professionals, industry experts, academics, and journalists. Organized since 2008 and now in its 18th year, the A' Design Award is an international and juried competition held across all industries with participation open to entries from all countries. The ultimate aim of the A' Design Award is to recognize and promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society, driven by a philanthropic mission to help create a better world through the power of good design. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Award, explore the jury, view past laureates, and submit their projects at https://the-black-design.com

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