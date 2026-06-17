Light Emitting Diode (LED) Market - Opportunities, Share, Growth and Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2030

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Light Emitting Diode (LED) Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The light emitting diode (LED) market has witnessed strong growth recently, driven by rising demand for efficient lighting solutions and technological advancements. As this sector continues to evolve, several key factors and regional dynamics will shape its expansion in the coming years. Let's explore the current market landscape, growth drivers, leading regions, and future trends.

Projected Market Size and Growth Trajectory of the Light Emitting Diode Market
The LED market size is set to increase from $89.94 billion in 2025 to $96.09 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%. This growth during recent years has been supported by heightened demand for energy-efficient lighting, expansion in consumer electronics, urban development, infrastructure projects, a surge in automotive manufacturing, and decreasing costs of LED components. Looking ahead, the market is expected to reach $123.92 billion by 2030, with a slightly reduced CAGR of 6.6%. The anticipated growth is fueled by the adoption of smart city initiatives and IoT-enabled lighting, rising electric vehicle production, innovation in flexible and wearable LED devices, increased investments in renewable energy, and a growing emphasis on human-centric, health-focused lighting solutions. Key market trends in this period include miniaturization of LED technology, energy-saving lighting options, smart connected lighting systems, enhanced color rendering LEDs, and advancements in flexible and wearable LED applications.

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Understanding the Technology Behind Light Emitting Diodes
A light emitting diode is a semiconductor device that produces light when an electrical current passes through it. LEDs are known for their small size, low power consumption, and ability to emit various colors determined by the semiconductor materials used. Their applications are widespread, including backlighting for televisions and mobile phones, automotive lighting, and digital display boards, making LEDs an essential component in many modern electronic devices.

Residential Sector’s Role in Boosting LED Market Expansion
One of the major factors propelling the LED market forward is the growth of the residential sector, which focuses on housing and domestic properties. LEDs offer numerous advantages in this sector, such as energy efficiency, longer lifespan, durability, and reduced maintenance costs, making them an attractive lighting solution for households. For example, in September 2023, the United States Census Bureau reported that building permits for privately owned housing units hit 1,524,000 on a seasonally adjusted annual basis in February 2023, marking a 13.8% increase from January’s corrected figure of 1,339,000. This rise in housing development is a strong indicator driving the demand for LEDs in residential lighting.

View the full light emitting diode (led) market report:
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/light-emitting-diode-global-market-report?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Jun_PR

Asia-Pacific’s Dominance in the LED Market by 2026
In terms of regional leadership, Asia-Pacific held the largest share of the LED market in 2025, followed by North America as the second-largest market. The comprehensive LED market report covers multiple regions, including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, offering a global perspective on market distribution and growth prospects.

What’s new in our 2026 market reports:

• Market attractiveness scoring and analysis
• Total addressable market (TAM) analysis
• Company scoring matrix graphics and tables
• Excel dashboards
• Market hotspots infographics
• Key technologies and future trends
• Updated graphics and tables

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Our flagship product, the Global Market Model (GMM), is a premier market intelligence platform delivering comprehensive and updated forecasts to support informed decision-making.

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The Business Research Company provides more than 17,500+ market research reports spanning 27 industries and 60+ countries. These reports offer a comprehensive view of market dynamics over a 10-year period, including historic and forecast data, segmentation insights, market share analysis, and key trends and strategies. As a global leader in market research, we specialize in customer, product, market, and competitor intelligence. Our insights are powered by extensive secondary research, expert interviews, proprietary datasets, and in-house expertise. With a team of 350+ experts across 28 countries, we manage over 1.5 million datasets covering industries such as services, manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, and technology. We provide targeted intelligence solutions designed to support your strategic decisions — from market selection to customer targeting and competitive positioning.

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