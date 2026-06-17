Certified Origins Co-Hosts Roundtable with Hungarian Embassy to Push NMR as the Global Standard for Food Traceability

Diplomats, government officials, and farming associations align behind Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) analysis as the future of supply chain transparency.

ROME, ITALY, June 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Against the modern backdrop of intensified efforts by agricultural associations, institutions and the private sector to combat food fraud, misleading marketing, illicit trade practices, and under-cost value distortion, the call for foolproof verification tools has never been more urgent.To address this challenge, the Hungarian Embassy in Rome and Certified Origins co-hosted a high-level strategic roundtable with the OSCAR Group (Ordine Speciale dei Consiglieri Agricoli a Roma), the prominent diplomatic network representing agricultural counselors and experts from foreign embassies in Italy.Moderated by a leading agricultural journalist, the session brought together international diplomats, officials from the Italian and Spanish governments, and key representatives from Italian farming and milling associations to map out the future of food integrity.The Science of Trust: Molecular PrecisionAt the heart of the dialogue was Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) analysis for Extra Virgin Olive Oil traceability. Certified Origins has spent more than a decade investing in the applications of this advanced screening technology alongside Prof. Francesco Paolo Fanizzi and the Metabolomics NMR Lab at the University of Salento, leveraging high-resolution profiling technology (such as Bruker’s NMR platforms) to establish undeniable geographic benchmarks.By mapping an asset's cultivar, precise geographic origin, and chemical composition with molecular certainty, NMR acts as a digital fingerprint that cannot be forged or manipulated. The technology is now fully prepared to transition into an official European and global standard for supply chain transparency."Two thousand years ago, Roman merchants stamped the clay of olive oil and wine amphoras with marks of origin to protect consumer trust. Today our tools have evolved, but the principle is identical,” said Giovanni Quaratesi for Certified Origins. This roundtable marks a significant milestone in a long-term journey toward redefining global supply chain integrity. We plan to bring this conversation to more spaces, with more stakeholders, until scientific traceability becomes the international norm rather than the exception."A Call to Action for Governments and Global RetailersDuring the summit, Certified Origins urged government officials to formally adopt NMR as an official analytical method. The goal is not to replace existing quality frameworks, but to decisively reinforce them.Complementing Quality Designations: NMR-based traceability is designed to run alongside established PDO (Protected Designation of Origin) and PGI (Protected Geographical Indication) certifications, adding an unalterable layer of scientific validation to traditional documentation.Cross-Category Protection: While pioneered in the olive oil sector, the methodology is ready to scale globally to protect other high-value, fraud-vulnerable staples including wine, honey, and essential agricultural goods.A Shield for Retailers and Brands: For grocery retailers and category managers building private label programs, an official NMR standard delivers a concrete foundation behind every single bottle: verified origin, absolute transparency, and zero ambiguity.The success of the Rome roundtable marks a pivotal step forward in a broader, collaborative journey to safeguard authentic agriculture and protect retailers, citizens, and honest producers worldwide.About Certified OriginsCertified Origins is a leading global private-label food supplier specializing in extra virgin olive oil, nuts, nut butters, and traceable Mediterranean pantry staples. Co-owned by Italian and Spanish agricultural cooperatives, the company is dedicated to bridging the gap between local farmers and global retailers through responsible sourcing, sustainable production, and blockchain-backed supply chain transparency. Learn more at certifiedorigins.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.