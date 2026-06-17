Otona Randosel by Tsuchiya Kaban Co., Ltd. Wins Platinum A' Design Award

Otona Randosel

Tsuchiya Kaban Reinterprets the Traditional Japanese School Bag as a Refined Backpack for Modern Daily Life

COMO, CO, ITALY, June 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award has announced Otona Randosel by Tsuchiya Kaban Co., Ltd. as a Platinum recipient in the Fashion and Travel Accessories Design category. The A' Design Award is one of the world's most prestigious and well-recognized design accolades, evaluating entries through a blind peer-review process conducted by an expert jury panel. This Platinum distinction places Otona Randosel among works acknowledged for notable innovation and considered craftsmanship within the accessory field. The recognition highlights the role of thoughtful design in advancing the standards of the fashion and travel accessories industry. For Tsuchiya Kaban Co., Ltd., a Japanese maker with roots dating to 1965, the honor affirms a long-held dedication to leather craftsmanship.The A' Fashion and Travel Accessories Design Award holds relevance for designers, manufacturers, and consumers alike, as it draws attention to designs that balance utility with refined form. Otona Randosel responds to a growing demand for accessories that move comfortably between formal and everyday settings. By translating the structure and discipline of the traditional Randosel into a contemporary backpack, the work reflects current interests in heritage craft reinterpreted for modern lifestyles. The design aligns with industry practices that prioritize durability, ergonomic comfort, and material integrity. Such qualities offer practical value to users seeking a bag that endures over years of daily use.Otona Randosel reconstructs the beauty of straight lines and curves unique to the Japanese Randosel. By removing the iconic flap, the design achieves a minimalist silhouette defined by clean lines, while ergonomic curves on the back panel provide comfort and maintain formal dignity. External pockets were eliminated to increase visual purity, and the opening was redesigned for smoother access. A custom-developed magnet ensures secure closure and smooth operation, and a three-layer sponge supports weight at the hips. The back panel incorporates a traditional airflow channel design, refined through trials of four shapes and three lengths with more than a dozen testers.This Platinum recognition reinforces the direction Tsuchiya Kaban Co., Ltd. has pursued in evolving its founding craft for international audiences. The award serves as encouragement for the brand's artisans to continue exploring the intersection of tradition and modern function. The honor may inspire further development of products that carry forward the principles of meticulous care and considered structure. As the brand approaches its 60th anniversary, the recognition supports its ambition to share Japanese craftsmanship with a wider global market.Interested parties may learn more about the award-winning design at the dedicated page provided by the A' Design Award.About Tsuchiya Kaban Co., Ltd.Since 1965, with the creation of Randsel, the traditional Japanese school backpacks, Tsuchiya Kaban has continued to grow, blending tradition and innovation in leather craftsmanship. In 2025, the brand proudly celebrates its 60th anniversary. Guided by its concept of creating timeless products, the company celebrates Japanese craftsmanship as an expression of the nation's sensibility and the mastery of its artisans. Rooted in TEINEI, meticulous care, attention to detail, and dedicated craftsmanship, Tsuchiya Kaban creates objects of simple elegance, made to be cherished and used for a lifetime.About the Platinum A' Design Award RecognitionThe Platinum A' Design Award is the highest distinction granted by the A' Design Awards , recognizing designs that demonstrate notable innovation alongside meaningful societal contribution. Within the Fashion and Travel Accessories Design category, recipients are assessed against rigorous criteria including innovative use of material, aesthetic appeal, functional efficiency, originality in design, sustainable production methods, ergonomic consideration, and cultural relevance. Further evaluation addresses market viability, use of technology, attention to detail, durability and longevity, inclusive design, and craftsmanship excellence. Designs awarded this distinction are regarded as highly accomplished works that reflect both technical proficiency and artistic skill. The recognition reflects a commitment to advancing the boundaries of design while contributing positively to quality of life.About A' Design AwardThe A' Fashion and Travel Accessories Design Award is an esteemed competition that welcomes a broad range of participants, including designers, design agencies, companies, brands, and influential entities within the fashion and travel accessories industries. Entries are evaluated through a blind peer-review process conducted by an expert jury panel comprising design professionals, industry experts, academics, and journalists, who assess each work against pre-established criteria. Organized since 2008 and now in its 18th year, the A' Design Award is an international, juried competition open to entries from all countries and across all industries. The ultimate aim of the A' Design Award is to recognize and promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society, driven by a philanthropic mission to help create a better world through the power of good design. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore the jury, view past laureates, and submit their projects at the following url: https://accessorydesignaward.com

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