Titan OS to Launch Apple TV Across Europe and Latin America

The integration brings Apple TV’s award-winning slate of originals and premium streaming features to TitanOS-powered TVs

BARCELONA, SPAIN, June 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Titan Operating System S.L. (Titan OS), a Barcelona-based technology, entertainment, and advertising company, today announced a partnership to bring Apple TV, the acclaimed streaming service, to Titan OS powered smart TVs across Europe and Latin America.

Starting in June 2026, Apple TV will be accessible on select Philips TV models from the 2025 range and successive years, including those with AirPlay support in Latin America and Europe. Further TV brands and models are expected to be integrated in the near future. This global rollout marks a significant expansion of Titan OS's premium content offering, reinforcing its position as the leading independent smart TV operating system.

Apple TV -- known for its premium, compelling drama and comedy series, feature films, groundbreaking documentaries, and kids and family entertainment – features thousands of hours of Apple Originals with new releases weekly and no ads. The service supports family sharing for up to six users per subscription and features a seamless, user-friendly interface.

“With Apple TV coming to Titan OS, we have reached a milestone in our mission to deliver exceptional entertainment experiences to households worldwide,” said Rick Fens, SVP Business Development at Titan OS. “Viewers will now have effortless access to one of the most compelling content libraries directly from their smart TV homepage.”

Apple TV will debut on Titan OS with a powerful content lineup, including award-winning and hit original series like “Ted Lasso,” which returns for its highly anticipated fourth season on August 5, “Pluribus,” “The Studio,” “Widow’s Bay,” “Severance,” “Slow Horses,” “Silo,” “Cape Fear,” “Margo’s Got Money Troubles,” “Your Friends & Neighbors,” and more. Plus, acclaimed Apple Original Films including the record-breaking and Academy Award-winning feature “F1,” and additional films premiering this year such as “The Dink,” “Mayday” and “Matchbox The Movie.”

With its focus on original storytelling, premium viewing experience, and global accessibility, Apple TV is a natural fit for Titan OS’s rapidly growing content ecosystem.

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About Titan OS S.L.

Titan OS S.L. is a technology company headquartered in Barcelona, with branches in Amsterdam and Taipei. The company specialises in developing software and solutions to unleash the full potential of Connected TV. We are re-thinking TV to change the way people discover content and how brands connect with audiences, making content discovery easier. Our aim is to foster collaborations across the entire TV ecosystem to grow business together with TV manufacturers, retailers, media companies, content creators, publishers, and brands. Our independent operating system powers smart TV devices from world-class manufacturers across Europe and Latin America, offering millions of viewers a personalised experience from the moment they switch on their TVs. With tailored recommendations, we seamlessly integrate all the content on the homepage, from streaming subscription services, free and paid movies, series and TV shows to linear channels. www.titanos.tv

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