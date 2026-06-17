IoT Based Asset Tracking And Monitoring Market Growth Forecast

The Business Research Company's IoT Asset Monitoring Market: Competitive Dynamics, Leading Companies, and Growth Prospects

Expected to grow to $10.75 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.3%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The internet of things (IoT) based asset tracking and monitoring market is dominated by a mix of global IoT solution providers and specialized industrial asset management technology companies. Companies are focusing on advanced real-time tracking systems, sensor-enabled monitoring devices, cloud-based asset management platforms, and integrated data analytics frameworks to strengthen market presence and maintain operational efficiency and security standards. Emphasis on supply chain visibility, predictive maintenance, and integration of scalable connectivity and data management systems remains central to competitive positioning. Understanding the competitive landscape is essential for stakeholders seeking growth opportunities, technological innovation, and strategic partnerships within the rapidly evolving internet of things (IoT) sector.

Which Market Player Is Leading The Internet Of Things (IoT) Based Asset Tracking And Monitoring Market?

•According to our research, Samsara Inc. led global sales in 2024 with a 1% market share. The connected operations platform of the company, which is directly involved in the internet of things (IoT) based asset tracking and monitoring market, provides a wide range of GPS-enabled tracking devices, sensor-based monitoring solutions, fleet and asset management systems, and real-time data analytics platforms that support logistics, transportation, industrial operations, and supply chain visibility applications.

Who Are The Major Players In The Internet Of Things (IoT) Based Asset Tracking And Monitoring Market?

Major companies operating in the internet of things (IoT) based asset tracking and monitoring market are Samsara Inc., Quectel Wireless Solution Co. Ltd., Thales Group, Geotab Inc., IBM Corporation, Semtech Corporation, NXP Semiconductors N.V., Nordic Semiconductor ASA, STMicroelectronics N.V., Texas Instruments Incorporated, Analog Devices Inc., Mediatek Inc., Skyworks Solutions Inc., Renesas Electronics Corporation, Fibocom Wireless Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Infineon Technologies India Private Ltd, MeiG Smart Technology Co. Ltd., Hilti Corporation, Potts IoT Pvt Ltd, Ripples IoT Pvt Ltd.

How Concentrated Is The Internet Of Things (IoT) Based Asset Tracking And Monitoring Market?

•The market is fragmented, with the top 10 players accounting for 6% of total market revenue in 2024. This level of concentration reflects moderate technological and regulatory entry barriers, driven by requirements for real-time data accuracy, interoperability across diverse devices and platforms, cybersecurity and data privacy compliance, and the need for scalable and reliable connectivity solutions in industrial and commercial tracking applications. Leading players such as Samsara Inc., Quectel Wireless Solution Co. Ltd., Thales Group, Geotab Inc., IBM Corporation, Semtech Corporation, NXP Semiconductors N.V., Nordic Semiconductor ASA, STMicroelectronics N.V., and Texas Instruments Incorporated hold notable market shares through diversified IoT-enabled asset tracking portfolios, established enterprise and industrial partnerships, global connectivity and semiconductor supply networks, and continuous innovation in sensor technologies, real-time tracking systems, and cloud-based monitoring platforms. As demand for advanced asset visibility solutions, predictive analytics, and scalable connected infrastructure grows, strategic collaborations, product innovation, and regional expansion are expected to strengthen the competitive positioning of these leading companies in the market.

•Leading companies include:

oSamsara Inc. (1%)

oQuectel Wireless Solution Co. Ltd. (1%)

oThales Group (1%)

oGeotab Inc. (1%)

oIBM Corporation (1%)

oSemtech Corporation (1%)

oNXP Semiconductors N.V. (0.5%)

oNordic Semiconductor ASA (0.5%)

oSTMicroelectronics N.V. (0.4%)

oTexas Instruments Incorporated (0.4%)

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Who Are The Key Raw Material Suppliers In The Internet Of Things (IoT) Based Asset Tracking And Monitoring Market?

•Major raw material suppliers in the internet of things (IoT) based asset tracking and monitoring market include NXP Semiconductors N.V., STMicroelectronics N.V., Infineon Technologies AG, Texas Instruments Incorporated, Qualcomm Incorporated, Broadcom Inc., Intel Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation, Analog Devices Inc., Microchip Technology Incorporated, Renesas Electronics Corporation, ON Semiconductor Corporation, MediaTek Inc., Nordic Semiconductor ASA, Semtech Corporation, Silicon Labs Incorporated, Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., TE Connectivity Ltd., Amphenol Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Dell Technologies Inc., and Zebra Technologies Corporation.

Who Are The Major Wholesalers And Distributors In The Internet Of Things (IoT) Based Asset Tracking And Monitoring Market?

•Major wholesalers and distributors in the internet of things (IoT) based asset tracking and monitoring market include Arrow Electronics Inc., Avnet Inc., Ingram Micro Inc., Tech Data Corporation, Synnex Corporation, Digi-Key Electronics, Mouser Electronics Inc., Future Electronics Inc., RS Components Limited, Allied Electronics and Automation, ScanSource Inc., Westcon Group, Exclusive Networks SA, ALSO Holding AG, Esprinet S.p.A., Bechtle AG, Redington Limited, Macnica Inc., EET Group A/S, Mindware FZ LLC, Logicom Public Limited, ASBIS Enterprises PLC, CDW Corporation, Insight Enterprises Inc., and Fastenal Company.

Who Are The Major End Users Of The Internet Of Things (IoT) Based Asset Tracking And Monitoring Market?

•Major end users in the internet of things (IoT) based asset tracking and monitoring market include Siemens AG, Schneider Electric SE, Honeywell International Inc., General Electric Company, Bosch Global Software Technologies, Verizon Communications Inc., AT and T Inc., Vodafone Group Plc, Deutsche Telekom AG, FedEx Corporation, United Parcel Service Inc., Maersk Group, DHL International GmbH, Walmart Inc., DHL Supply Chain, Ryder System Inc., and Kuehne and Nagel International AG.

What Are The Major Competitive Trends In The Market?

•Internet of things (IoT)-based asset tracking solutions are transforming the asset monitoring market by enabling real-time visibility, improving utilization, and enhancing operational efficiency across industries.

•Example: In May 2026, Geoforce, in collaboration with AT&T, launched the GT1c rugged cellular asset tracking device for harsh environments.

•The device offers durable performance, reliable cellular connectivity, and real-time location intelligence that improve asset visibility, strengthen operational control, and support efficient management of high-value equipment across remote and industrial environments.



Which Strategies Are Companies Adopting To Stay Ahead?

•Advancing internet of things (IoT) Asset Tracking Technologies Supporting Real-Time Visibility

•Leveraging Sensor Networks Improving Utilization And Supply Chain Performance

•Expanding Digital Infrastructure Strengthening Asset Monitoring And Control

•Integrating AI And Cloud Platforms Enhancing Accuracy And Efficiency

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