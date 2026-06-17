Minister O’Donovan announces the launch of the Dromcollogher Centenary Commemorative Programme.

The principal event will be a formal State-led commemoration in Dromcollogher, County Limerick, on Saturday, 5 September 2026, accompanied by a wider programme of national and community initiatives.

The Department, in collaboration with the local community, Limerick City and County Council, the National Archives of Ireland, the Office of Public Works (OPW), and other stakeholders, has developed a commemorative programme guided by the established principles underpinning the State’s approach to commemorations.

In March 2025, the Minister announced the establishment of a working group, with strong local representation, to support planning for the centenary commemorations. A Town Hall meeting was subsequently convened in Dromcollogher to gather local views and ensure that the commemorative programme reflects the wishes and sensitivities of the community most directly affected.

The Minister for Culture, Communications and Sport, Patrick O’Donovan, today announced the launch of the Dromcollogher Commemorative Programme to mark the 100th anniversary of the Dromcollogher cinema fire, in which 48 people tragically lost their lives.

The Programme includes:

State-led Commemoration

A formal State Ceremony will take place on Saturday, 5 September 2026 in Dromcollogher, County Limerick. Delivered in partnership with the OPW, the ceremony will adhere to the established State ceremonial framework and will serve as the central national act of remembrance for the centenary. The ceremony will be designed to respectfully honour the memory of the 48 victims and acknowledge the enduring impact of the tragedy on the local community and the wider State.

National Archives of Ireland Exhibition

The National Archives of Ireland will present an exhibition centred on the Dromcollogher Disaster Relief Fund Collection. The collection includes committee records, correspondence, financial documentation, letters of sympathy, photographs, newspaper cuttings and records relating to support provided to victims’ families following the tragedy.

The exhibition will open as part of the commemorative programme and will provide important historical insight into the national and international response to the disaster

Dromcollogher Disaster Online Archive

Limerick Libraries will develop a permanent online archive containing historical and archival material relating to the fire, including national and local press coverage from 1926, archival records and correspondence, local studies materials, records relating to the memorial library established in the 1950s; and historical essays and research relating to the disaster.

An Post Commemorative Stamp

A national commemorative postage stamp will issue on 3 September 2026. Featuring an image of a funeral procession through Dromcollogher, it will be accompanied by a First Day Cover and special date cancellation, providing a lasting national symbol of remembrance.

Community Commemorative Programme

A programme of locally led community initiatives will take place throughout the commemorative period in partnership with local organisations, community representatives and Limerick City and County Council.

These initiatives include a community Mass and reception, community remembrance events and opportunities for descendants, families and members of the wider diaspora to participate in commemorative activities.

The programme has been developed with a strong emphasis on inclusivity, sensitivity and local engagement, recognising the enduring significance of the tragedy within the community

Community Creative Programme

A community-based creative programme involving schools, older residents and local groups will facilitate intergenerational engagement through creative writing, storytelling, poetry, music and podcasting initiatives. Artistic initiatives under include commemorative musical performances and public art installations designed to create enduring cultural responses to the tragedy.

A large-scale choral piece has been commissioned and will be performed from choral groups from the local community.

Historical Publications and Public Engagement

A series of historical initiatives are also planned, including the publication of a locally researched historical work examining the impact and legacy of the tragedy, public talks and presentations relating to the disaster, and a symposium involving historians and subject matter experts examining the wider historical context and legacy of the event.

Theatrical Production of The Bellringer

A theatrical production of The Bellringer, by Charlie McCarthy exploring themes of grief, memory and remembrance will be staged in Dromcollogher during the commemorative period.

Grove of Remembrance

A commemorative avenue of 48 oak trees, one for each victim of the fire, will be established in Dromcollogher as a permanent memorial.

Conservation and Enhancement Works

Conservation and restoration works will include enhancement of the victims’ mass grave and associated memorial features.

Library and Visitor Facilities

Consideration is also being given to the development of enhanced community and visitor facilities associated with the existing library site and the historical significance of the former cinema location.

ENDS