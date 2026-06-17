Prefabricated Buildings Market Competitive Overview, Top Companies, and Strategic Growth Areas

Prefabricated Buildings Competitor Analysis 2026

The Business Research Company's Prefabricated Buildings Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The prefabricated buildings market is dominated by a mix of global construction firms, modular infrastructure developers, and specialized off-site manufacturing companies. Market participants are focusing on advanced modular construction technologies, sustainable building materials, automated manufacturing processes, and integrated digital design solutions to strengthen market presence and improve project efficiency. Emphasis on rapid urbanization, reduced construction timelines, cost optimization, and environmentally sustainable building practices remains central to competitive positioning. Understanding the competitive landscape is essential for stakeholders seeking growth opportunities, technological advancements, and strategic collaborations within the rapidly evolving construction and infrastructure development sector.

Which Market Player Is Leading The Prefabricated Buildings Market?

•According to our research, Daiwa House Industry Co. Ltd. led global sales in 2024 with a 1% market share. The prefabricated construction division of the company, which is directly involved in the prefabricated buildings market, provides a wide range of modular housing solutions, commercial prefabricated structures, industrial building systems, and off-site construction services that support residential, commercial, and infrastructure development projects across multiple regions.

Who Are The Major Players In The Prefabricated Buildings Market?

Major companies operating in the prefabricated buildings market are Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd., Sekisui House Real Estate Holdings Ltd., Skanska AB, Laing O'Rourke, Skyline Champion Corporation, Cavco Industries, Inc., WillScot Holdings Corp., Clayton Homes, Inc., Algeco Scotsman, McGrath RentCorp, Inc., BOXX Modular Inc., Butler Manufacturing Company, Astron Buildings S.A., Everest Industries Ltd., Epack Polymers Pvt. Ltd., Ramtech Building Systems, Inc., Palomar Modular Buildings, Champion Prefabs, Modular Building Systems LLC, TopHat, Veev, Mighty Buildings Inc., Plant Prefab Inc., Blu Homes Inc., Honomobo, Palm Harbor Homes, Fleetwood Homes Inc., Lindal Cedar Homes Inc., Alfa PEB Limited.

How Concentrated Is The Prefabricated Buildings Market?

•The market is fragmented, with the top 10 players accounting for 5% of total market revenue in 2024. This level of concentration reflects moderate operational and capital investment barriers, driven by large-scale manufacturing capabilities, project execution expertise, supply chain integration, and compliance with regional construction standards and building regulations. Leading players such as Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd., Sekisui House Real Estate Holdings Ltd., Skanska AB, Laing O'Rourke, Skyline Champion Corporation, Cavco Industries, Inc., WillScot Holdings Corp., Clayton Homes, Inc., Algeco Scotsman, and McGrath RentCorp, Inc. hold notable market shares through diversified modular building portfolios, strong regional presence, integrated manufacturing networks, and continuous advancements in off-site construction technologies. As demand for rapid urban infrastructure development, sustainable construction solutions, and cost-efficient building methods increases, strategic partnerships, production expansion, and technological innovation are expected to strengthen the competitive positioning of these leading companies in the market.

•Leading companies include:

oDaiwa House Industry Co., Ltd. (1%)

oSekisui House Real Estate Holdings Ltd. (1%)

oSkanska AB (1%)

oLaing O'Rourke (1%)

oSkyline Champion Corporation (0.004%)

oCavco Industries, Inc. (0.003%)

oWillScot Holdings Corp. (0.003%)

oClayton Homes, Inc. (0.003%)

oAlgeco Scotsman (0.002%)

oMcGrath RentCorp, Inc. (0.002%)

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Who Are The Key Raw Material Suppliers In The Prefabricated Buildings Market?

•Major raw material suppliers in the prefabricated buildings market include ArcelorMittal, Nucor Corporation, Tata Steel Limited, Nippon Steel Corporation, Saint-Gobain, Owens Corning, Kingspan Group, BASF SE, Holcim Group, CRH plc, Weyerhaeuser Company, West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd., Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, USG Corporation, CertainTeed Corporation, Sika AG, BlueScope Steel Limited, CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V., Georgia-Pacific LLC, and JSW Steel Ltd.

Who Are The Major Wholesalers And Distributors In The Prefabricated Buildings Market?

•Major wholesalers and distributors in the prefabricated buildings market include Builders FirstSource Inc., Beacon Roofing Supply Inc., ABC Supply Co. Inc., Ferguson plc, Wolseley Group, SRS Distribution Inc., Travis Perkins plc, BMC Stock Holdings Inc., Jewson, HD Supply Holdings Inc., L&W Supply Corporation, SIG plc, Grafton Group plc, Fastenal Company, Würth Group, DCC plc, MRC Global Inc., White Cap Supply Holdings LLC, and Foundation Building Materials Inc.

Who Are The Major End Users Of The Prefabricated Buildings Market?

•Major end users in the prefabricated buildings market include Lennar Corporation, D.R. Horton Inc., PulteGroup Inc., China State Construction Engineering Corporation, VINCI SA, Bechtel Corporation, Bouygues Construction, Turner Construction Company, Kajima Corporation, Shimizu Corporation, Lendlease Group, Kiewit Corporation, Balfour Beatty plc, AECOM, Jacobs Solutions Inc., Fluor Corporation, Skidmore Owings & Merrill LLP, Hines Interests Limited Partnership, Tishman Realty & Construction Company, and Mitsubishi Estate Co. Ltd.

What Are The Major Competitive Trends In The Market?

•Fire-resilient modular housing solutions are transforming the prefabricated buildings market by enhancing structural safety, improving rapid deployment capabilities, and enabling sustainable residential construction in disaster-prone regions.

•Example: In November 2025, Marmol Radziner launched a new line of fire-resilient modular prefab homes in Los Angeles.

•The homes incorporate noncombustible materials, factory-built modular components, and rapid assembly capabilities that improve construction efficiency, support resilient housing development, and enhance durability in wildfire-prone residential areas.

Which Strategies Are Companies Adopting To Stay Ahead?

•Advancing Modular Technologies Improve Construction Speed And Efficiency

•Leveraging Sustainable Materials Enhance Energy Efficiency And Building Performance

•Expanded Off-Site Manufacturing Strengthen Production Capacity And Quality Control

•Integrating BIM And Digital Technologies Improve Accuracy And Project Coordination

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