AI Development Company Alltegrio: 80+ Autonomous AI Agents Now in Production

AI Development Company - Alltegrio

From chatbot development services to agentic AI: Alltegrio now runs 80+ AI agents in production — professional AI agent development and generative AI consulting

We're seeing interest in agentic automation really take off — clients want AI that doesn't just answer questions but actually runs the process for them, start to finish. That's the shift.” — Oleg Goncharenko, CEO of Alltegrio

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alltegrio is moving past traditional chatbot development, building AI agents that take on document processing, lead qualification, candidate screening, compliance monitoring, and other enterprise workflows. Alltegrio, an generative AI consulting and AI software engineering firm , has grown beyond conventional chatbot work to build autonomous AI agents that run complex business workflows end to end. Across more than 80 agent types deployed in six industries, one pattern keeps surfacing: getting hold of a powerful model is the easy part.The hard part is turning that model into something a business can actually rely on — and that takes Big data consulting, generative AI, data science, machine learning, and software engineering pulling in the same direction.Take a mid-size real estate title company that was clearing more than 400 settlement statements a month. Staff spent hours reviewing closing documents by hand, pulling out figures, and updating records at every stage of escrow. The work piled up, deadlines slipped, and costs climbed.Alltegrio built two agents to carry the load:𝟏. Settlement Statement Extraction Agent𝟐. Escrow Milestone Automation AgentTogether they read the critical data out of settlement documents, tracked each transaction's progress, and helped keep escrow milestones on schedule.The shift was hard to miss.Processing fell from 45 minutes a document to roughly three, and document errors dropped by 94%. One of the team's most labor-heavy routines now largely runs itself — a concrete example of how industry-specific agents pay off in exactly the workflows that once demanded the most manual effort.❝As demand for chatbot development services grows, organizations are looking for AI systems that can do more than answer questions. And the way we work, you're not buying a product. Within a few weeks you've got a mapped workflow, a working agent, and KPIs you can hold us to.❞According to Alltegrio, projects of this kind require expertise that extends far beyond chatbot development.Delivering reliable results often depends on the ability to combine:● Generative AI● Data Science● Machine Learning● Software Engineering capabilities● Workflow automation● Enterprise integrations● Document intelligence technologiesSimilar results have been achieved across other enterprise workflows:𝟏. Invoice Processing & Expense Management Agents. These lean on OCR and image analysis to handle documents on their own, taking routine paperwork off people's desks and speeding up financial operations. Built on custom computer vision and automation developed in-house, the system pushed processing speed up by 199% and cut paperwork time in half — a clear sign that computer vision earns its keep day to day.𝟐. AI Email Responder. Handles as much as 80% of routine inquiries, freeing teams to spend their attention on the conversations that actually need a human.𝟑. Lead Qualification Agents. Cut response times from two days to four minutes.𝟒. Candidate Interview Agents. Let HR teams move through up to five times as many applicants without a single new hire.𝟓. Compliance Monitoring Agents. Sift through operational and regulatory data far faster than people can in financial services and other regulated fields, so risks surface — and get answered — sooner.So far, Alltegrio has put more than 80 types of AI agent to work across six industries:● real estate● financial services● healthcare● human resources● e-commerce● professional servicesMost go live within six to eight weeks, and clients tend to report time savings of 60% to 80% on the specific workflow in question, depending on how tangled the process was to begin with.The use cases run wide — document processing, compliance monitoring, customer communications, recruiting, operational workflow automation, and more.The company's view is that work like this takes much more than a good AI model. Reliable results usually come down to weaving together AI engineering, workflow automation, enterprise integrations, and real industry knowledge into something that fits how a business already operates.About AlltegrioAlltegrio is an AI and software engineering company that helps organizations put AI to work — and scale it — in real business settings. It specializes in generative AI, AI agents, machine learning, data science, and enterprise software development, serving clients across a range of industries.

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