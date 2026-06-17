Printful Launches Integration for Sidekick, Bringing Print-on-Demand Guidance Into Shopify’s AI Assistant

Merchants can now explore Printful’s catalog, track setup progress, and receive contextual next-step guidance directly within Shopify’s AI assistant. .

As Shopify expands Sidekick into a core merchant experience, we want Printful to feel like a natural part of the tools merchants already use to run and grow their businesses.” — Niks Evalds, Head of Product at Printful

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Printful today announced a new integration for Sidekick, Shopify’s AI assistant, following Shopify’s general availability launch of Sidekick App Extensions. With this release, Shopify merchants can get onboarding guidance and explore Printful’s product catalog through natural conversation in Sidekick — without leaving Shopify Admin or opening the Printful app.Built using Shopify’s newly available Sidekick App Extensions, the integration makes Printful among the early print-on-demand platforms participating directly in the Sidekick experience. Merchants can now discover products, understand setup progress, and get contextual guidance in the same place where Shopify is already helping them run and grow their business.A More Conversational Way to Get Started With Print-on-DemandWith the Sidekick integration live, Shopify merchants using Printful can now:● Get setup guidance in plain language. Merchants can ask Sidekick about their Printful setup progress and receive contextual guidance on completed steps, pending actions, and recommended next steps.● Explore Printful products directly in chat. Merchants can browse Printful’s catalog through Sidekick conversations and quickly navigate to relevant products and categories inside Shopify.The experience is designed around conversational intent rather than specific commands, allowing merchants to interact naturally while discovering products, preparing their store, and learning what to do next.“Helping more merchants succeed is at the center of everything we build at Printful,” said Niks Evalds, Head of Product at Printful. “As Shopify expands Sidekick into a core merchant experience, we want Printful to feel like a natural part of the tools merchants already use to run and grow their businesses.”Why Sidekick, and Why NowShopify recently made Sidekick App Extensions generally available, enabling third-party apps to connect directly into Sidekick.Printful’s merchant research points to a strong demand for more intuitive onboarding and product discovery experiences, especially for new merchants getting started with print-on-demand. The Sidekick integration is designed to simplify those early steps by making guidance and product exploration more conversational and accessible inside Shopify.What Merchants Can Expect NextThe Sidekick integration is rolling out to Shopify merchants installing Printful . Printful also plans to continue expanding how merchants can interact with its tools and workflows through Sidekick as Shopify evolves the platform experience.About PrintfulPrintful is a leading print-on-demand platform that helps entrepreneurs and brands design, create, and sell custom products online. With on-demand fulfillment and global logistics, Printful makes it easy for merchants to launch and scale e-commerce businesses without inventory risk.

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