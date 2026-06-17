Window and Door Industry Enters Technological Leap: From the Era of Insulated Glass to Vacuum Glazing

HAANGLAS VIG PRO vacuum glazing

JINAN, SHANDONG, CHINA, June 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global window and door industry is undergoing a significant technological transformation, shifting from the long-established era of insulated glass units (IGUs) to a new generation of vacuum glazing technology. Industry experts note that this transition marks a critical milestone in building energy efficiency and high-performance architectural materials.Industry Upgrade: A Shift from Insulated Glass to Vacuum TechnologyFor decades, insulated glass units have dominated the window and door market due to their improved thermal performance compared to single glazing. However, with increasingly stringent energy efficiency standards and the global push toward carbon neutrality, traditional solutions are reaching their performance limits.Vacuum glazing, which eliminates air or gas between glass panes by creating a high vacuum layer, significantly reduces heat transfer through conduction, convection, and radiation. This breakthrough enables a new level of thermal insulation performance that conventional IGUs cannot easily achieve.Driving Forces Behind the TransformationThe shift toward vacuum glazing is being driven by multiple factors:Increasing global demand for low-energy and net-zero buildingsRising building energy efficiency standards and regulationsThe expansion of passive house and ultra-low-energy construction marketsGrowing emphasis on carbon reduction in the construction sectorAs a result, vacuum glazing is rapidly emerging as a core material in next-generation window and façade systems.Performance Advantages of Vacuum GlazingCompared with traditional insulated glass, vacuum glazing offers several key advantages:Ultra-low thermal conductivity for superior insulationSignificantly thinner structure for lightweight design flexibilityEnhanced acoustic insulation for noise reductionImproved resistance to condensation in extreme climatesLong-term durability with stable performance over timeThese benefits make vacuum glazing particularly suitable for high-end residential buildings, commercial complexes, and energy-efficient renovation projects Market Outlook and Industry ImpactIndustry analysts believe that vacuum glazing will continue to gain market share as manufacturing technologies mature and production costs decline. The window and door sector is expected to undergo a structural upgrade, with performance-based competition becoming the dominant trend.The adoption of vacuum glazing is also expected to accelerate in retrofit markets, where improving the energy efficiency of existing buildings is a major global priority.Industry PerspectiveA representative from the advanced building materials sector commented:“The window and door industry is entering a new phase of innovation. Vacuum glazing is not just an upgrade—it represents a fundamental shift in how we approach energy efficiency in building envelopes.”Future OutlookAs the industry transitions into a “vacuum era,” vacuum glazing is expected to gradually redefine performance standards for windows and doors. Its adoption will play a key role in supporting global sustainability goals and the development of ultra-low-energy buildings.About Vacuum GlazingVacuum glazing is an advanced energy-efficient glass technology that uses a vacuum layer between two panes of glass to achieve superior thermal and acoustic insulation. It is widely regarded as a next-generation solution for sustainable building design and high-performance architectural systems.

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