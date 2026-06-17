Volcora offers dedicated customer support and stable pricing.

While AI-driven demand strains global CPU and RAM supply, Volcora commits to stable POS terminal pricing as the wider industry faces pressure to raise costs.

Component supply is the tightest in years, and AI is a big driver. We've absorbed the cost rather than pass it on. Customers face enough pressure already without their POS supplier adding to it.” — Lukas Zheng, Director at Volcora

HICKSVILLE, NY, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global AI boom is reshaping the hardware market in ways that reach far beyond data centers. The rollout of AI models, inference engines, and edge computing applications has driven surging demand for CPUs, RAM, and storage, creating genuine component shortages across the technology supply chain. The point-of-sale sector is among those now feeling the effect.For POS terminal manufacturers, the consequences are practical and immediate. Modern AI-assisted retail software, from real-time inventory management to predictive analytics at the checkout, is pushing up the baseline hardware requirements for the devices at the heart of every retail and hospitality operation. Where a POS terminal once ran comfortably on modest specs, the new generation of applications demands faster processors, higher memory allocations, and greater on-device storage. Supply, meanwhile, has not kept pace.Against this backdrop, Volcora has confirmed it will not be raising prices across its POS terminals range for as long as possible. The company, which supplies Windows and Android POS terminals alongside cash management peripherals to retailers and hospitality businesses across the US, is absorbing the increased cost of components rather than passing them on to customers. The decision reflects Volcora’s long-standing commitment to providing high-performance hardware at accessible prices, a position that sets it apart as the wider industry navigates supply chain pressure.For retailers and hospitality operators currently reviewing their POS infrastructure, the shift in hardware requirements deserves attention before signing any new contracts. As AI features become standard in retail management software, buyers should ask whether the terminals they purchase today are built to handle the spec demands of the next two to three years, and whether their supplier is in a position to hold pricing. Volcora’s full range of point-of-sale hardware , including cash drawers, receipt printers, and barcode scanners, remains priced at the same level.About VolcoraVolcora is a US-based supplier of point-of-sale hardware and peripherals, offering Windows and Android POS terminals, cash management solutions, receipt printers, barcode scanners, and drop safes. Built around the principle of helping businesses run for less, Volcora backs its entire range with a limited lifetime warranty and serves retailers, hospitality businesses, and independent operators who need reliable hardware at accessible prices.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.