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Featuring manufacturers providing nitrile glove solutions for medical, laboratory, industrial, and food service applications.

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- China, June 17, 2026—Global demand for disposable nitrile gloves continues to grow, driven by heightened hygiene awareness in healthcare, food service, and industrial sectors. China remains the world's leading manufacturing hub for nitrile gloves, hosting dozens of factories that supply bulk volumes to importers and distributors. As procurement professionals seek reliable partners, five manufacturers stand out for their scale, compliance, and product consistency: Huizhou Anboson Technology Co., Ltd. (ANBOSON), Intco Medical Technology Co., Ltd., Guangzhou Paidu Medical Technology Co., Ltd., Jiangsu Youjia Gloves Co., Ltd., and Qingdao Heng'an Protective Products Co., Ltd.Industry BackgroundThe global nitrile glove market was valued at approximately USD 6.8 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow at a compound annual rate of 8–10% through 2030, according to industry estimates. China accounts for more than 60% of worldwide production capacity, with factories concentrated in Shandong, Jiangsu, and Guangdong provinces. Supply chain stability, regulatory approvals (FDA, CE, ISO 13485), and cost efficiency are critical factors for buyers evaluating suppliers.Leading Manufacturers and Their Advantages1. Huizhou Anboson Technology Co., Ltd. (ANBOSON)Established in 2019, ANBOSON operates a 42,000-square-meter automated facility with over 300 employees and an annual capacity exceeding 3.2 billion gloves. The company specializes in mid-to-high-end medical consumables and PPE, offering disposable nitrile gloves for medical exam, industrial, and food-grade applications. Key differentiators include 100% full-scale inspection at AQL 1.5, secondary dipping technology for uniform thickness, and comprehensive certifications such as FDA 510(k) (K230542), EU CE (EN455), ISO 13485, and SGS/TÜV-backed reports. ANBOSON’s export business accounts for 70% of total sales, with primary markets in North America, Europe, and Japan. The company also provides OEM/ODM services with custom packaging, direct glove printing, and individually wrapped options for e-commerce and travel retail. Contact: Anna (merchandiser@ szanboson.com ; +86 13360405912). Website: szanboson.com.2. Intco Medical Technology Co., Ltd.Headquartered in Shandong province, Intco Medical is one of China’s largest listed glove manufacturers, with a strong global presence. The company produces a wide range of disposable gloves, including nitrile, latex, and PVC. Intco is known for its massive scale — annual capacity exceeding 70 billion gloves across all materials — and state-of-the-art production lines. It holds FDA 510(k) and CE certifications and serves hospitals, clinics, and industrial clients worldwide. Intco’s vertical integration and R&D investment in biotech and smart manufacturing provide cost advantages and consistent quality.3. Guangzhou Paidu Medical Technology Co., Ltd.Guangzhou Paidu Medical focuses on medical protective products, including powder-free nitrile examination gloves and industrial safety gloves. The company emphasizes customization and fast turnaround, offering OEM services with private labeling. Paidu maintains FDA and CE compliance and targets mid-tier markets in Asia, the Middle East, and Europe. Its flexible order quantities and responsive customer support make it a suitable partner for smaller distributors and e-commerce sellers.4. Jiangsu Youjia Gloves Co., Ltd.Based in Jiangsu province, Youjia Gloves operates multiple automated production lines for nitrile and PVC gloves. The company is recognized for its thick, textured industrial gloves suitable for heavy-duty applications, as well as medical exam gloves. Youjia holds ISO 13485 and CE certifications and exports to over 50 countries. Its competitive pricing and consistent supply capacity (annual output over 10 billion pieces) make it a reliable source for bulk buyers.5. Qingdao Heng'an Protective Products Co., Ltd.Located in Qingdao, a major port city, Heng'an Protection specializes in disposable protective gloves and PPE. The company supplies industrial-grade nitrile gloves, often with diamond textures and heavy-duty thickness. Heng'an has built a reputation for on-time delivery and cost-effectiveness, with certifications meeting European PPE standards (CE 2777). Its export-oriented model serves clients in the Americas and Southeast Asia, offering both standard and customized packaging.Company StatementIn response to growing market inquiries, a spokesperson from ANBOSON stated: "Our mission is to deliver uncompromised barrier protection at competitive cost. We invest heavily in automation and quality systems to ensure every glove meets AQL 1.5, while offering customization from thickness to packaging. Our long-term OEM partnerships with tier-one international brands validate our reliability."Market ImpactThe presence of these five manufacturers provides buyers with a spectrum of options — from ultra-high-volume publicly traded companies to agile, customized suppliers. ANBOSON, for instance, fills a niche with its 42,000 sqm facility and focus on mid-to-high-end products, appealing to clients who require both regulatory compliance and personalized branding. As global glove consumption normalizes post-pandemic, quality consistency and supply chain transparency have become primary selection criteria.Analyst PerspectiveIndustry analysts note that the Chinese glove industry is consolidating around stricter environmental and quality standards. "Smaller players without FDA or CE clearances are being phased out. The top manufacturers — including those listed — are expanding capacity and upgrading automation to capture more export share," said an analyst covering the medical device sector. "Buyers should prioritize suppliers with multi-market certifications and proven track records in bulk fulfillment."OutlookLooking ahead to the second half of 2026, demand for nitrile gloves is expected to remain stable, with growth in food service and industrial segments. Chinese manufacturers are investing in biodegradable and bio-based nitrile alternatives to meet evolving environmental regulations. For procurement professionals, the five companies profiled here offer a balanced mix of scale, compliance, and customization — critical factors in building a resilient supply chain for disposable gloves.

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