Why Traditional Universities Are Falling Behind in the Age of Artificial Intelligence

Avinash Pandit and host Shekhar Natarajan discuss artificial intelligence, higher education, entrepreneurship, and the future of work.

Avinash Pandit, founder of Zenith, joins Shekhar Natarajan to explore AI, the future of work, and whether universities can keep pace.

As AI transforms industries around the world, the biggest challenge may not be the technology itself, but how quickly people and institutions can adapt to it.” — Shekhar Natarajan

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tomorrow, Today with Shekhar Natarajan has released a new episode featuring entrepreneur and education innovator Avinash Pandit The episode arrives as artificial intelligence continues to reshape industries around the world, prompting questions about the future of work , the value of traditional degrees, and the skills required to succeed in an increasingly automated economy.Pandit argues that much of the public conversation around AI remains narrowly focused on software development, while overlooking the broader impact intelligent systems may have on white-collar professions. During the interview, he discusses why roles in consulting, marketing, operations, customer support, and other knowledge-based fields may face significant disruption as AI capabilities continue to advance. Rather than viewing AI as another workplace tool, he suggests it may force organizations to rethink how work itself is structured and performed.A central theme of the conversation is education. Pandit believes many universities face a growing challenge: preparing students for careers that may look very different by the time they graduate. As technology evolves at an increasingly rapid pace, he questions whether traditional academic institutions can update curricula quickly enough to keep pace with changing workforce demands.Drawing on experience at Infosys, Boston Consulting Group, and OYO, Pandit also challenges long-held assumptions about career success. He reflects on missing admission to India's prestigious IIT system and explains why adaptability, continuous learning, and practical experience often matter more than a single credential or examination result."Many people are still asking whether AI will change work," said Pandit. "The more important question is how quickly individuals and institutions are willing to adapt."The conversation also explores the growing importance of entrepreneurship, the democratization of opportunity through technology, and why access to the right networks, experiences, and mentors may become increasingly valuable in the years ahead."Avinash brings a unique perspective because he has worked across technology, consulting, entrepreneurship, and education," said host Shekhar Natarajan. "His insights challenge conventional thinking about careers and offer a practical look at how individuals can prepare for a rapidly changing future."The full episode is available now on YouTube and major podcast platforms.About:Avinash Pandit is an entrepreneur, educator, and business leader whose career includes leadership positions at Infosys, Boston Consulting Group, Hero MotoCorp, and OYO. He is the co-founder of Zenith, an institution focused on preparing students for careers shaped by artificial intelligence, innovation, and evolving workforce demands.Shekhar Natarajan is the founder and CEO of Orchestro.AI and a former senior executive at American Eagle, Walmart, Target, and Disney, where he led global initiatives in technology and supply chain strategy. Tomorrow, Today applies that same systems-level thinking to global human questions, pairing high-profile guests with long-form, unscripted dialogue.Tomorrow, Today with Shekhar Natarajan: The Show explores the defining questions shaping the future of humanity. Hosted by Shekhar Natarajan, the show features long-form conversations with entrepreneurs, innovators, policymakers, scientists, educators, and thought leaders discussing artificial intelligence, business, leadership, education, and the forces transforming society.

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