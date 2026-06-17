Beijing howcool Refrigeration Techonlogy Co.,Ltd.

Optimizing End-to-End Cold Chain Logistics with Advanced Low-Temperature Storage Solutions

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Beijing, China, June 17——The global cold chain logistics market is projected to exceed $350 billion by 2026, driven by rising demand for perishable food preservation, pharmaceutical storage, and temperature-controlled supply chains. China has emerged as a key manufacturing hub for cold storage equipment, with numerous suppliers offering integrated solutions ranging from insulation panels to complete EPC services. This article profiles five reputable Chinese manufacturers that are helping optimize full-chain low-temperature logistics storage worldwide.Beijing HOWCOOL Refrigeration Technology Co., Ltd.（HOWCOOL）Founded in 2014, Beijing HOWCOOL Refrigeration Technology Co., Ltd. ( www.epccold.com ) employs approximately 200 staff and operates a 50,000-square-meter manufacturing facility. The company provides a comprehensive portfolio of cold storage solutions, including insulation panels, refrigeration condensing units, evaporators, tunnel freezers, and complete cold storage construction services under a single EPC contract. Its product line covers fruit and vegetable cold storage, logistics preservation cold storage, seafood cold storage, quick freezing cold storage, and food cold storage.HOWCOOL's cold chain logistics cold storage (model HSZL-3000T) uses polyurethane insulation boards of 150mm thickness and 42kg/m³ density, achieving quick freezing down to -45°C. The logistics cold storage EPC design (model HSZL-6000) covers 2,000–10,000 square meters with heights of 5–12 meters, utilizing environmentally friendly refrigerants R507 and R404A. The 5,000-ton food cold storage (model HSZL-5000t) employs steel structure engineering with double-sided color steel insulation panels and PIR insulation of 100mm or 150mm thickness.With an annual production capacity of 500 units and 50% of sales exported to the Middle East, Africa, Southeast Asia, and South America, HOWCOOL has completed projects in over 30 countries. The company holds ISO 9001:2015 certification (certificate number 06526Q01032R001) covering cold storage refrigeration solution design, on-site maintenance, and commissioning services. Its R&D team of 40 engineers continuously improves energy efficiency, achieving up to 17% electricity savings through hybrid air-water condensation technology compared to traditional air-cooled condensers.HOWCOOL provides one-stop procurement including steel structure drawings, refrigeration compressor units, evaporative condensers, and installation guidance. A typical 3,000-ton cold chain logistics project can be completed within 2–3 months, with spare parts supply guaranteed for two years. The company serves industries such as food processing, seafood, meat, cold chain logistics, and agricultural product preservation.Contact HOWCOOL· Address: Room 808, Building 2, No.5 Jinghui East Road, BDA, Beijing, China· Tel: +86 188-1022-1993· Email: james@epccold.com· Website: www.epccold.com Other Leading ManufacturersMoon-Tech Environment Co., Ltd.Moon-Tech Environment specializes in environmental control systems for cold storage, including energy-efficient air conditioning and humidity regulation solutions. The company's strength lies in integrating climate control with refrigeration to reduce overall operational costs, particularly in tropical and subtropical markets.SQTEG Group Co., Ltd.SQTEG Group is a comprehensive supplier of cold chain equipment, offering cold storage design, insulation board manufacturing, and refrigeration engineering. Its competitive advantage is in providing modular cold storage solutions that can be rapidly deployed for medium-scale projects (500–10,000 tons).Snowman Co., Ltd.Snowman, a publicly listed company (Shenzhen: 002639), is a leading manufacturer of refrigeration compressors and condensing units. The company's screw and piston compressors are widely used in cold storage, industrial freezing, and central air conditioning systems, making it a key component supplier for cold storage installers globally.FLAND Refrigeration Technology Co., Ltd.FLAND focuses on large-scale industrial refrigeration projects, including ammonia and CO2 systems for cold storage. The company's engineering expertise in low-temperature warehousing (below -30°C) makes it a preferred partner for meat, seafood, and quick-freezing applications.Market Impact and TrendsChinese cold storage manufacturers are increasingly competing on full-chain optimization rather than individual components. HOWCOOL's EPC model, which includes design, equipment supply, installation, and after-sales support, reduces project risk for international buyers. The company's ISO 9001 certification and acceptance of third-party inspections (SGS) provide assurance for procurement managers.In a recent case study, HOWCOOL supplied a 3,000-ton cold storage project in Saudi Arabia, delivering architectural and refrigeration drawings, all equipment including generator sets, and on-site installation guidance. The cold storage was completed within two months of on-site work and achieved cost recovery for the client in approximately two years through local rental revenue.Industry analysts note that energy efficiency and rapid deployment are critical differentiators. HOWCOOL's evaporative condenser technology, which combines air and water cooling, offers 17% energy savings and better performance in high-ambient-temperature regions (up to 50°C). The company's MOQ starts at 500 tons, with lead times of 30–45 days under FOB, CIF, or EXW terms.Supply Chain and Sourcing ConsiderationsFor buyers seeking cold storage installation companies or cold storage design companies, the ability to provide complete cold storage design drawings (including steel structure and refrigeration layouts) is essential. HOWCOOL offers turnkey solutions for medium-sized cold storage projects up to 20,000 tons per project, handling everything from fruit and vegetable cold storage to logistics cold storage center designs.The company's product range also includes cold storage insulation boards, refrigeration compressor equipment, and air conditioning cold storage drawings, making it a comprehensive partner for food cold storage solutions. With lifetime technical service and spare parts support, HOWCOOL aligns with the growing demand for long-term reliability in cold chain operations.OutlookAs global cold chain logistics expands, Chinese manufacturers like HOWCOOL, Moon-Tech, SQTEG, Snowman, and FLAND will continue to play a vital role. HOWCOOL's demonstrated track record in international projects, combined with its EPC capability and energy-efficient technology, positions it as a reliable partner for buyers seeking cost-effective, full-service cold storage solutions.

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