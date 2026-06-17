Premium Chauffeur Service Across Italy

Polidori Exclusive Services Expands Premium Chauffeur Service Across Italy for International Travellers

CA, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Polidori Exclusive Services, a Rome-based premium private mobility company, announces the expansion of its chauffeur service to cover destinations across Italy, providing private transport and lifestyle concierge assistance for international visitors, executives, VIP guests and luxury travellers. Building on its Roman roots, the company now offers a consistent standard of chauffeur service in Rome, Milan, Florence, Venice, Tuscany, the Amalfi Coast, and more, supported by a single point of coordination for clients travelling across multiple regions.As international tourism to Italy continues to grow, travellers increasingly seek a professional chauffeur service for multi-city itineraries rather than coordinating separate local providers in each destination. A guest may arrive in Rome, travel on to Florence and Tuscany for a private wine tour, continue to Milan for business, and conclude the journey with a stay on the Amalfi Coast — each leg requiring the same standard of punctuality, vehicle quality and discretion.Polidori Exclusive Services addresses this demand with a fleet of prestigious vehicles, multilingual professional drivers and an extended service offering that includes licensed tourist guides, personal shopping assistance, restaurant and hotel reservations, translators, event transport, security coordination and — upon request — female chauffeur and female security professionals for clients who require dedicated female assistance.“A client travelling through Italy should never have to start over with a new provider in every city. Our chauffeur service is designed around continuity: the same standard of care, the same attention to detail, whether the journey begins in Rome, Florence, Milan or along the coast.”— Polidori Exclusive ServicesCore services include private airport transfers from Rome Fiumicino (FCO) and Ciampino (CIA), Milan Malpensa and other major Italian airports, executive and corporate city transport, luxury tourism transfers, long-distance routes between Italian cities, and VIP event logistics. The company serves a client base spanning US, UAE, Gulf, European and Asian travellers, with particular expertise in the requirements of international luxury and business segments.About Polidori Exclusive ServicesPolidori Exclusive Services is a Rome based premium travel company providing private chauffeur services , luxury vehicles and comprehensive travel assistance throughout Italy. The company serves international clients from its operational base in Rome, extending its standard of service to all major Italian destinations. For bookings and further information, visit www.polidoriexclusiveservices.com Media ContactPolidori Exclusive ServicesRome, Italy

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