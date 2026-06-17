KiwiTech and Oliver Wildheart International Expand Strategic Partnership to Advance Wildheart Digital Passport Platform

Oliver Wildheart x KiwiTech Partnership

Strategic partnership expands with a proprietary Digital Passport platform ahead of Oliver Wildheart's Republic community investment campaign.

HOLLYWOOD, FL, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Building on their recently announced strategic partnership, Oliver Wildheart International and KiwiTech today announced the next phase of their collaboration with the development of the Wildheart Digital Passport Platform, a technology initiative designed to bring greater transparency, accountability, and traceability to ethical commerce.

The announcement comes as Oliver Wildheart prepares for its upcoming Republic community investment campaign while advancing plans for a proposed 13,000-square-foot flagship location in Downtown Hollywood, Florida. Alongside these developments, the company continues to build a connected ecosystem where storytelling, ethical commerce, and immersive experiences inspire meaningful action across the animal kingdom.

The Wildheart Digital Passport is a proprietary source-to-consumer technology platform developed in partnership with KiwiTech that enables brands and consumers to verify a product's ethical journey from origin to purchase. By transforming traditional compliance processes into a digital framework, the platform strengthens supply chain transparency, validates sustainability commitments, and builds greater trust through verifiable product provenance.

Integrated across Oliver Wildheart's ecosystem, including its future Wildheart Cafes, Trading Posts, and Holographic Zoos, the platform allows consumers to access real-time ethical sourcing information while reinforcing The Wildheart Standard, the company's proprietary Zero-Harm framework for responsible sourcing, animal welfare, environmental stewardship, and ethical manufacturing.

The expansion of the platform reflects KiwiTech's continued role as Oliver Wildheart's long-term technology partner, supporting the design and development of scalable digital infrastructure that transforms complex ethical frameworks into enterprise-grade software.

"We are building a global brand that refuses to compromise on ethics as it scales," said Teddy Howsare, Founder & CEO of Oliver Wildheart International. "Whether someone is visiting one of our future flagship locations, dining at a Wildheart Cafe, or purchasing products from a Trading Post, they should have complete confidence that the values we speak about are supported by transparent, verifiable systems. The Wildheart Digital Passport represents an important step toward making that vision a reality."

"This is another example of why we enjoy working with founders like Teddy," said Mohsin Syed, President & Chief Startup Officer of KiwiTech. "There is a clear vision, but there's also a real commitment to building the systems needed to support it. The Wildheart Digital Passport isn't just another technology platform. It's the infrastructure behind a model that puts transparency, accountability, and trust at the heart of every customer interaction."

Oliver Wildheart International continues to expand its ecosystem through strategic partnerships, product innovation, and upcoming capital initiatives, as it builds a globally scalable model where commerce, education, and conservation reinforce one another.

About KiwiTech

KiwiTech is the innovation partner of choice for startups, SMBs, and enterprises worldwide. We combine our strength in established and emerging technologies with our specialized skills across 10+ industries to help our clients unlock new opportunities and secure a sustainable competitive edge.

www.kiwitech.com

About Oliver Wildheart International

Oliver Wildheart International is a purpose-driven lifestyle, media, and conservation company building an interconnected ecosystem of storytelling, ethical commerce, and immersive experiences that inspire action across the animal kingdom. Guided by its proprietary Zero-Harm philosophy and The Wildheart Standard, the company is creating a model where transparency, education, and responsible commerce work together to generate measurable conservation impact.

Website: www.oliverwildheart.com

Media Contact: PR@oliverwildheart.com

Editor's Note: This announcement follows KiwiTech's earlier strategic investment in Oliver Wildheart International, marking the next phase of the partnership focused on technology development and platform expansion.

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