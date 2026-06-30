SIRIM Confirms Pavilion at ALE 2026 as First-of-its-Kind Data Centre Cooling Zone Takes Shape in Kuala Lumpur

Asia’s only lubricants & functional-fluids exhibition opens in September with a SIRIM pavilion, MITI & government support, a cooling-fluids showcase.

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, June 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Asian Lubricant Exhibition (ALE) 2026 is taking shape around two distinct highlights: a confirmed SIRIM pavilion placing engine oil certification and product authenticity at the center of the show, and a first-of-its-kind Data Center Cooling Zone showcasing emerging opportunities for lubricants and thermal management fluids.Alongside these developments, ALE 2026 will continue to serve the broader lubricants value chain, including base oils, additives, grease technologies, metalworking fluids, industrial lubricants, automotive lubricants, and sustainability solutions. Asia’s only exhibition dedicated to lubricants and functional fluids opens at MITEC, Hall 1, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on 8–10 September 2026.The exhibition is jointly organised by the Asian Lubricants Industry Association (ALIA) and F&L Asia Ltd.SIRIM pavilion to put engine oil certification in the spotlightWith Malaysia’s engine-oil certification programme now in force, product quality and authenticity are front of mind across the lubricants industry.SIRIM has confirmed a dedicated pavilion at ALE 2026, where it will promote its engine oil certification programme and support industry efforts around standards, conformity, and product authenticity. The pavilion positions ALE 2026 as a meeting point for manufacturers, importers, and distributors navigating compliance and a regional reference point for lubricant quality standards and anti-counterfeiting initiatives.A first-of-its-kind Data Centre Cooling Zone“Cooling the Future: Lubricants & Fluids for Next-Generation Data Infrastructure” is the theme of this year’s exhibition, with thermal management, coolants, and immersion cooling fluids forming a key feature of the programme.A key feature of the exhibition will be the dedicated Data Centre Cooling Zone, which will showcase technologies and fluid solutions supporting the rapid growth of AI infrastructure, data centres and high-performance computing across Asia-Pacific.As Asia-Pacific's data-centre build-out accelerates, liquid cooling is becoming increasingly important in managing the heat generated by advanced computing workloads. The same thermal-management principles are also being applied to electric vehicle battery systems and other next-generation industrial applications, creating new opportunities for lubricant and fluid technology providers.While the Data Centre Cooling Zone represents an important growth opportunity for the industry, ALE 2026 remains firmly rooted in its traditional lubricants foundation. Exhibitors and visitors will continue to engage across the full lubricants value chain, including automotive and industrial lubricants, base oils, additives, grease technologies, metalworking fluids, re-refined base oils, environmentally acceptable lubricants, testing and laboratory services, and sustainability initiatives. The new feature zone is intended to complement, rather than replace, these core industry segments.As Asia-Pacific's data-centre build-out accelerates, liquid cooling is becoming increasingly important in managing the heat generated by advanced computing workloads. The same thermal-management principles are also being applied to electric vehicle battery systems and other next-generation industrial applications, creating new opportunities for lubricant and fluid technology providers.Confirmed exhibitors include PETRONAS Lubricants International, Idemitsu Lube (Malaysia) Sdn. Bhd., Dow Chemical (China) Investment Co., Ltd., BRB Lube Oil Additives & Chemicals B.V., Lubeworld Holdings Sdn. Bhd., UMW Lubetech Sdn. Bhd., Cenviro Sdn. Bhd., NSF Asia-Pacific Co., Ltd., Songwon Industrial Group, Kemipex FZCO, Patech Fine Chemicals Co., Ltd., Metall-Chemie GmbH & Co. KG, Jinzhou Kangtai Lubricant Additives Co., Ltd., and many more.Growing government engagementALE 2026 has received the support of the Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry (MITI), which has authorized the use of its official logo in connection with the exhibition. The support reflects ALE 2026's alignment with Malaysia's objectives to strengthen industrial competitiveness, promote international trade, encourage investment, and support the continued growth of manufacturing and digital infrastructure.Discussions are also underway with MATRADE, MIDA, MDEC, and MYCEB regarding participation, industry development initiatives and ecosystem collaboration.Three days of industry training and a career fairBeyond the show floor, ALE 2026 will run a programme of specialised training courses across all three days, covering grease technology and metalworking fluids. These programmes are designed to support technical competency, professional development and knowledge sharing across the lubricants value chain.The training programme will bring together experienced industry practitioners and subject matter experts to explore topics including grease formulation and performance, manufacturing and application considerations, metalworking fluid selection, fluid management, troubleshooting, sustainability considerations and emerging industry trends. Further details on course content, speakers and registration will be announced closer to the event.On the final day, 10 September, ALE 2026 will host a career fair, connecting employers across the lubricants, fluids, and data-center ecosystem with engineers, technical professionals, and graduates. The initiative is expected to attract students and young professionals from universities across Malaysia, creating opportunities for employers to showcase career pathways within the industry while supporting talent development for one of the region's fastest-growing sectors.Scale and reachALE 2026 is expected to feature more than 80 exhibiting companies, attract over 2,000 targeted buyers and industry professionals, and welcome participants from 20+ countries.Quote“ALE 2026 brings together two forces shaping our industry — the drive for quality and product authenticity, and the chemistry behind cooling AI infrastructure and electrifying transport,” said Linda Ismail-Rus, ALIA General Manager. “With a confirmed SIRIM pavilion, the support of MITI, a dedicated cooling-fluids showcase, and a programme pairing business with training and talent, this is where the industry’s next decade starts.”About ALE 2026The Asian Lubricant Exhibition (ALE) 2026 is Asia’s dedicated exhibition and conference platform for the lubricants, specialty fluids, and industrial solutions industries, taking place 8–10 September 2026 at MITEC, Hall 1, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.For exhibitor inquiries or visitor registration, visit fuelsandlubes.com/fl-exhibition/ale-2026

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