2025 Annual Report of the CCAC of Macao published in the Official Gazette

MACAU, June 17 - The 2025 Annual Report of the Commission Against Corruption of Macao was published in the Official Gazette of the Macao Special Administrative Region today (17th June). In 2025, the CCAC placed a total of 427 cases on file, including 30 cases related to the 8th Legislative Assembly Elections, 191 cases placed on file by the Anti-Corruption Bureau, 172 cases placed on file by the Ombudsman Bureau and 34 cases filed for mutual assistance at the request from law-enforcement agencies outside the Macao SAR. In addition, there were a total of 334 cases which did not meet the conditions to be placed on file and were thus archived or referred to competent departments for follow-up.

As the 8th Legislative Assembly Elections took place in the year, the CCAC set the ensuring of integrity of the elections as the priority of the year, making targeted deployment according to different phases and characteristics of election activities. The relevant actions included inspections of activities intended for granting food and beverage benefits and activities involving distribution of cash, gifts or gift vouchers held by civic associations, among others. During the entire election period, the CCAC conducted over 16,000 inspections, received 153 complaints, placed 30 cases on file and concluded the investigations of 28 cases. Among the cases concluded, five were referred to the Public Prosecutions Office for follow-up. The CCAC points out that through the CCAC’s prompt handling of the cases and its all-out effort within the scope of its powers, the whole election process ran in an orderly and good atmosphere.

As regards the fight against corruption, cases in the private sector included those involving bribe solicitation by department chiefs of integrated resort enterprises and disputes over building maintenance and management. Cases in the public sector mostly fell within the areas of security and social and cultural affairs, which occupied over 60% of the total number of cases placed on file in the public sector. The CCAC believes that it is necessary to strengthen integrity education for public servants in those areas.

As regards ombudsman actions, public sector operations and personnel management remained a prominent focus, taking up almost 40% of the total number of cases. During the investigation processes of ombudsman cases, the CCAC will present its opinions and positions to departments or institutions as soon as possible, in order to motivate them to take the initiative to accept its opinions and enhance administrative effectiveness without having to wait passively for the opinions or recommendations from the CCAC for subsequent follow-up actions.

As regards promotion and education, the CCAC focused on the promotion of clean elections for the 8th Legislative Assembly Elections. It also held a legal training seminar entitled “High Righteousness and Professional Integrity” for directors and chiefs of public medical institutions in Macao, aiming to strengthen their awareness of integrity and legal knowledge. In addition, as the “Workshop on Value of Integrity​​” launched for the private sector received positive response, the CCAC continued to receive enquiries about the workshop and was informed of the intention of incorporating it into their regular training programmes for new recruits.

The Commissioner Against Corruption, Ao Ieong Seong, points out in the report that the rule of law is the cornerstone for social stability and development, and improving the legal systems helps enhance public confidence in the SAR Government’s governance according to law and integrity building. In the new year, the CCAC will remain committed to its responsibilities, combatting and preventing corruption, strengthening oversight and carrying out key tasks in an orderly manner. It will also continue to earnestly achieve the Chief Executive’s policy visions of “following the right path, innovating and embracing reform” and “upholding the rule of law in Macao”, and will support the country’s “15th Five-Year Plan” and the Macao SAR’s “3rd Five-Year Plan” to provide the safeguard of integrity for the national development strategy and the moderate diversification of the Macao SAR’s economy.

The Annual Report has been submitted to the Chief Executive, Sam Hou Fai, in accordance with the law of the Commission Against Corruption of the Macao Special Administrative Region. Summaries of some of the cases related to the 8th Legislative Assembly Elections, corruption cases and ombudsman cases are included. The full text of the report is available in the Official Gazette of the Macao Special Administrative Region or can be downloaded from the CCAC’s website.