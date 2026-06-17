BTWS Office LCD Touch Screen 3 Zones Velcro Type (BW-804) BW-804 LCD Touch Screen Sauna Blanket 3 Zones Button Infrared Sauna Blanket Velcro Type (BW-803) BW-501 Amethyst Mattress with Red Lights

From Infrared Sauna Blankets to Amethyst PEMF Mattresses 4,000㎡ Facility 30K Monthly Capacity CE/FCC/RoHS/UKCA Certified 80% Export to Global Markets Since 2018

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Guangzhou Beautywellness Health Technology Expands Global Thermal Therapy Infrastructure Guangzhou Beautywellness Health Technology Co., Ltd. has expanded its manufacturing and R&D infrastructure to support the growing international demand for far-infrared thermal therapy and wellness equipment.Company OverviewGuangzhou Beautywellness Health Technology Co., Ltd. (operating under the brand BTWS) was established in 2018. Headquartered in Baiyun District, Guangzhou, China, the company specializes in the research, development, and manufacturing of far-infrared heating sauna series. This includes infrared sauna blankets, sauna domes, therapy heating mattresses, and beauty spa infrared sauna capsules.The company operates a manufacturing facility spanning over 4,000 square meters. It houses four specialized production lines equipped to meet the technical standards of the electronics and wellness equipment industries. The workforce consists of approximately 60 employees, including a dedicated research and development team of five professional engineers and one specialist graphic designer. This R&D infrastructure allows BTWS to design, prototype, and manufacture custom solutions in-house, offering both Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) and Original Design Manufacturer (ODM) services.BTWS has achieved an annual output value of nearly 50 million yuan. Its monthly production capacity reaches approximately 30,000 units for its sauna blanket series and 1,000 units for its sauna cabin and dome series. The company’s manufacturing processes are backed by rigorous quality assurance protocols. Raw materials undergo 100% inspection, and finished products are subjected to complete, 100% operational testing before packaging.To support its export-oriented business model, BTWS products are certified under multiple international standards. The company is recognized as a National High-tech Enterprise in China (Certificate No. GR202444012114). Its products hold certifications including CE, FCC, UKCA, RoHS, and 3C, ensuring compliance with the regulatory frameworks of major global markets.BTWS OfficeProducts & ServicesThe BTWS product portfolio is structured around far-infrared technology, utilizing advanced heating elements like carbon fiber and graphene to deliver precise thermal therapy.Pu Single Zone Infrared Sauna Blanket Velcro Type (BW-801)The Pu single zone Infrared Sauna Blanket Velcro Type, model BW-801, is manufactured using customized SGS-certified, fire-retardant leather. It is engineered for a variety of environments, including home use, professional beauty salons, and rehabilitation clinics. Utilizing a single-zone heating mechanism, it delivers targeted thermal therapy. The device is operated via a handheld controller, which allows the user to set the operating time from 1 to 60 minutes and choose between 1 to 6 temperature levels. Unfolded, the blanket measures 180 by 190 cm. It operates on a voltage range of 100-220V at 50-60Hz, with a power output between 450W and 600W. The primary functions of this model include aiding in weight loss, improving sleep quality, supporting slimming routines, reducing stress, and providing therapeutic relief for muscles and joints.LCD Touch Screen 3 Zones Velcro Type (BW-804)The LCD touch screen 3 Zones Velcro Type, model BW-804, is a premium sauna blanket constructed from customized SGS-certified leather. This model features three independent heating zones, allowing users to customize temperature levels for different parts of the body. The heating element consists of a carbon fiber heating layer, which is managed through an intuitive LCD touch screen controller. The BW-804 operates on a voltage of 100V or 240V at 50-60Hz, with a power consumption of 600W. It offers a time setting range of 1 to 60 minutes and temperature adjustments from 35 to 85 degrees Celsius. Unfolded, it measures 180 by 190 cm. The product is available in three optional colors: black, silver, and purple, and is designed for applications in homes, beauty salons, and clinics.BW-804 LCD Touch Screen Sauna BlanketSingle Zone Infrared Sauna Blanket Zipper Type (BW-801A)The Single zone Infrared Sauna Blanket Zipper type, model BW-801A, is designed with customized leather and features a single-zone heating layer. Instead of a Velcro closure, this model utilizes a heavy-duty zipper system to secure the user and prevent heat loss. The blanket is controlled by a handheld interface, allowing users to set session durations from 1 to 60 minutes and select from 1 to 6 heat levels. It operates on a voltage range of 100V to 240V at 50-60Hz, with a power rating of 600W. When unfolded, the blanket measures 180 by 180 cm. It is designed to assist in weight loss, body slimming, stress reduction, and muscle and joint therapy, making it suitable for home, salon, and clinical environments.3 Zones Button Infrared Sauna Blanket Velcro Type (BW-803)The 3 Zones Button Infrared Sauna Blanket Velcro Type, model BW-803, is constructed from customized, fire-retardant SGS leather. This model incorporates a carbon fiber heating layer divided into three independent heating zones, allowing targeted thermal application. The system is controlled via physical buttons on the interface. It operates on a universal voltage of 100-240V at 50-60Hz with a power output of 600W. The time settings can be configured between 1 and 60 minutes, while the temperature is adjustable from 35 to 85 degrees Celsius. The unfolded dimensions are 180 by 190 cm. It is designed for weight loss, sleep improvement, slimming, stress reduction, and muscle/joint therapy, and is available in black, silver, and purple.Oxford Single Zone Infrared Sauna Blanket Zipper Type (BW-802)The Oxford Single zone Infrared Sauna Blanket Zipper type, model BW-802, is built using a waterproof Oxford fabric shell, offering an alternative to leather-based models. It features a single heating zone utilizing an infrared heating element. The blanket is secured with a zipper closure to ensure optimal heat containment. Operating at 100-220V and 50-60Hz, the device consumes between 450W and 600W of power. Users can adjust session times from 1 to 60 minutes and set temperatures between 35 and 80 degrees Celsius via the handheld controller. Unfolded, the blanket measures 180 by 160 cm. It is widely used in homes, beauty salons, and clinics for weight loss, slimming, stress reduction, and joint therapy.Oxford 2 Zones Infrared Sauna Blanket Zipper Type (BW-802)Sharing the waterproof Oxford fabric construction of its single-zone counterpart, this variation of the BW-802 features two independent heating zones. This dual-zone configuration allows users to set different thermal levels for the upper and lower body. The blanket utilizes infrared heating elements and a secure zipper system. It operates on a voltage of 100-220V at 50-60Hz, with power consumption ranging from 450W to 600W. The handheld controller regulates session times from 1 to 60 minutes and temperatures from 35 to 80 degrees Celsius. Measuring 180 by 160 cm when unfolded, this model provides a highly portable and easily maintained option for home and professional therapeutic use. Amethyst Mattress (BW-501)The Amethyst Mattress, model BW-501 (Amethyst), integrates advanced thermal engineering with mineral therapy. Constructed from PU leather, the mattress surface is embedded with natural amethyst and tourmaline crystals. The internal heating element consists of a carbon fiber heating wire. When heated, the crystals emit far-infrared radiation and negative ions, promoting dry heating and enhanced blood circulation. The mattress operates at 110-220V at 50-60Hz with a power consumption of 200W. It is controlled via a handheld controller, offering a time setting of 1 to 9 hours and adjustable temperatures from 30 to 80 degrees Celsius. It is available in two sizes: 100 by 50 cm and 190 by 80 cm.Amethyst Mattress with Red Lights (BW-501 Amethyst Red Lights)The Amethyst Mattress with red lights, model BW-501 (amethyst red lights), is an advanced multi-technology wellness mattress. It features a PU leather surface embedded with amethyst and tourmaline crystals, integrated with 12 far-infrared red lights operating at a 660nm wavelength. Additionally, the mattress incorporates 2 to 4 Pulsed Electromagnetic Field (PEMF) emitters operating at an adjustable frequency of 3 to 23 Hz. Heated by a carbon fiber heating wire, the mattress supports skin tightening, skin rejuvenation, and weight loss. It operates on a voltage of 110-220V with a power rating of 200W. The handheld controller manages temperature settings from 30 to 80 degrees Celsius and timer settings from 1 to 9 hours. It is offered in 100 by 50 cm and 190 by 80 cm configurations.BW-501 Amethyst Mattress with Red LightsPhoton Lights Mattress (BW-501 Negative Ions Red Lights)The Photon Lights Mattress, model BW-501 (negative ions red lights), is wrapped in a premium suede material and designed for professional physiotherapy. It is equipped with 18 red light emitters operating at a 660nm wavelength, alongside 2 PEMF units. The mattress is engineered to release negative ions at a concentration of 2600 per square meter. It utilizes a carbon fiber heating wire to deliver deep far-infrared heat. Operating at 110V-240V with a wattage of 100W, the device is controlled via a handheld remote. The temperature is adjustable from 30 to 80 degrees Celsius, and the timer can be set between 1 and 60 minutes. The mattress dimensions are 190 by 80 cm, making it suitable for home, clinic, and beauty salon applications.Photon Lights Cushion (BW-501C)The Photon Lights Cushion, model BW-501C, is a compact, portable therapy pad designed for localized seating applications. Constructed with an imitation fur surface, it incorporates 2 PEMF units and 6 red light emitters operating at a 660nm wavelength. The cushion is designed to release negative ions at a concentration of 2600 per square meter, driven by carbon fiber heating wires. Operating at 220V with a power consumption of 100W, the cushion provides infrared physiotherapy with a temperature range of 30 to 80 degrees Celsius and a timer range of 1 to 60 minutes. Measuring 45 by 45 cm, it is optimized for domestic, salon, and office seating environments.Market & ClientsGuangzhou Beautywellness Health Technology Co., Ltd. operates with a strong global orientation, exporting approximately 80% of its total production. The company’s primary export markets span Europe, the Americas, South-East Asia, Oceania, and Africa.The company serves a diverse client base, including international brand agents, regional distributors, professional spa and beauty salon operators, physical therapy clinics, and Amazon e-commerce retailers. Its business models are highly flexible, offering factory-direct supply, bulk manufacturing, and small-batch orders. For standard models, the minimum order quantity (MOQ) is set at one unit, while customized OEM/ODM orders typically require between 50 and 500 units depending on the complexity of the specifications.BTWS products are deployed across several key application scenarios: - Home Wellness & Health Care: Providing domestic users with portable, professional-grade heat therapy for stress relief, detoxification, and sleep improvement. - Professional Beauty & Rehabilitation: Assisting spas, wellness centers, and clinics in offering non-invasive treatments such as lymphatic drainage, skin rejuvenation, and pain management. - Fitness & Post-Workout Recovery: Supporting athletes and fitness centers with deep-penetrating heat therapy to reduce lactic acid buildup and accelerate muscle recovery. - Luxury Hospitality & Spa Integration: Enabling premium hotels and resorts to integrate space-efficient, high-end thermal wellness options into their guest services. - Longevity & Anti-Aging Care: Promoting metabolic health and cellular vitality through regular infrared and red light exposure.To facilitate international trade, BTWS supports multiple payment methods, including TT payment terms, PayPal, and Alibaba Trade Assurance. Shipping options are tailored to order sizes and urgency, utilizing airline shipping and express carriers like DHL and UPS for small packages and samples, while relying on seafreight, railway, and truck transportation for larger mass-production volumes.National High-tech Enterprise CertificationVision & Industry OutlookAs global consumer awareness of preventative health, recovery, and home-based wellness continues to rise, BTWS is focusing on the integration of smart technologies into thermal therapy equipment. The company’s engineering team is actively researching advanced materials, such as improved graphene heating elements and multi-spectrum photobiomodulation systems, to enhance the efficiency and safety of its product lines.By expanding its R&D capabilities and maintaining strict compliance with international safety and environmental regulations, BTWS aims to provide global partners with stable, high-quality, and competitively priced wellness hardware. The company remains committed to fostering long-term industrial supply partnerships and supporting the sustainable growth of the global wellness economy.Through its established manufacturing infrastructure in Guangzhou and its diverse product offerings, Guangzhou Beautywellness Health Technology Co., Ltd. continues to position itself as a reliable industrial supplier in the international thermal therapy and wellness sector.

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