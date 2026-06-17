M2MMA And Neurologic Wellness Institute Announce Strategic Partnership To Advance Athlete Brain Health In Combat Sports

M2MMA Inc. (OTCBB:MMAZ)

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, June 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- M2MMA, the AI-driven technology company building next-generation infrastructure for combat sports safety, regulatory governance, and performance optimization, today announced a strategic partnership with The Neurologic Wellness Institute (NWI), a leading functional neurology and concussion care provider operating clinics across the United States.

Under the partnership, NWI will serve as a Founding Partner Facility on M2MMA’s M2Intel platform. NWI’s four U.S. clinics — located in Boca Raton, FL; Chicago, IL; Wood Dale, IL; and Waukesha, WI — will function as flagship neurologic intelligence centers. M2Intel-accredited athletes will receive prioritized access to NWI’s advanced diagnostics, including QEEG brain mapping, vestibular and visual tracking assessments, neurofeedback, and personalized NeuroRecovery programs. Athletes will be able to integrate their clinical data, and treatment outcomes into the M2Intel ecosystem, strengthening AI-driven insights for training optimization and recovery protocols. The partners will also co-develop combat sports-specific neurological care standards and deliver educational brain-health content through the platform.

“This partnership with NWI marks another acceleration in our mission to build the most comprehensive athlete brain health and safety ecosystem in combat sports,” noted Jeff Robinson, Chief Executive Officer, M2MMA Inc. “By combining M2Intel’s centralized data infrastructure and AI capabilities with NWI’s proven functional neurology expertise, we are delivering practical, high-impact tools that help athletes optimize performance while protecting their long-term neurological health. This directly supports our strategy to create durable competitive advantage and long-term shareholder value through ecosystem leadership.”

“Combat sports athletes endure unique and repeated neurological stress with historically limited access to specialized, data-informed care,” said Dr. Kelsey Brenner, Chief Executive Officer, The Neurologic Wellness Institute. “Through this collaboration with M2MMA and the M2Intel platform, we can extend our evidence-based approaches in concussion management, vestibular rehabilitation, and performance optimization to fighters who need it most. We are proud to contribute our clinical expertise to help raise standards of care across the sport while advancing research that benefits athletes at every level.”

The partnership builds on M2MMA’s AI-driven ecosystem, including the company’s M2Lab research initiatives focused on TBI risk factors such as dehydration, fatigue, and impact dynamics.

About THE NEUROLOGIC WELLNESS INSTITUTE

The Neurologic Wellness Institute is a recognized leader in functional neurology and advanced neuro-rehabilitation with nearly four decades of clinical experience. NWI specializes in helping patients recover from traumatic brain injury, concussion, dysautonomia, vestibular disorders, chronic pain, and other complex neurological conditions through non-invasive, brain-based therapies including QEEG-guided neurofeedback, vestibular rehabilitation, motor learning, and intensive recovery programs. The institute operates clinics in Boca Raton, Florida; Chicago and Wood Dale, Illinois; and Waukesha, Wisconsin. For more information, visit neurologicwellnessinstitute.com.

About M2MMA Inc.

M2MMA Inc. (OTC: MMAZ) is an integrated company specializing in combat sports and performance. It integrates advanced technology with medical and safety innovation. The company operates M2Intel, the foundational operating system for combat sports; M2Lab, for research and development into real-time impact monitoring; and M2Chain, for immutable data verification and a tokenized economy. M2MMA is dedicated to building a unified ecosystem that safeguards athletes and fortifies global combat sports.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, within the meaning of applicable securities laws, regarding future growth, technology development, partnerships, and expansion plans. These statements are predicated on current expectations and assumptions and involve inherent risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to diverge materially. Readers are hereby cautioned against placing undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which are valid only as of the date of this release. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these statements, except as mandated by law.

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