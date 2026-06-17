Jinlongheng Integrates Vertical Manufacturing and CNAS Standards for Global Hospitality Supply

Jinlongheng Manufacturing Facility Jinlongheng BSCI Certification Jinlongheng Customizable Mattress Series Jinlongheng Upholstered Bed Frame Pillows and Bedding Accessories

From Pocket Springs to Roll-Packed Mattresses–Vertically Integrated Manufacturing CNAS-Certified Lab, 1.4M Annual Output, 125+ Countries&1000+ Hotels Since 1992

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jinlongheng Furniture Co., Ltd. leverages a vertically integrated production model and national-level laboratory testing to deliver certified sleep products to international hospitality and commercial markets.Company Profile and Industrial ScaleJinlongheng Furniture Co., Ltd. (known globally by its trade names JLH Mattress, JLH Furniture, and JLH Home) has operated in the sleep and upholstery manufacturing sector since its establishment in 1992. Headquartered in Longjiang, Shunde, Guangdong Province—a major hub for furniture manufacturing and supply chains—the company has dedicated over 34 years to the research, design, and production of mattresses, upholstered beds, compressed sofas, and specialized bedding accessories. Over more than three decades, the company has transitioned from a regional manufacturer into a large-scale industrial enterprise.The company’s physical infrastructure comprises a total production footprint of 630,000 square meters across two primary manufacturing bases in Guangdong. The Jiujiang Factory spans 430,000 square meters, while the Longjiang Factory occupies 200,000 square meters. Within these facilities, more than 200,000 square meters are dedicated to automated, modern manufacturing workshops. Operating with a workforce of over 800 employees, including 528 skilled production technicians, Jinlongheng maintains a monthly mattress production capacity of up to 120,000 units, which translates to an annual output exceeding 1.4 million mattresses. This scale allows the company to manage high-volume B2B orders while maintaining standardized quality controls.Jinlongheng Manufacturing FacilityVertical Integration and Raw Material ControlA defining characteristic of Jinlongheng’s manufacturing strategy is its high degree of vertical integration. Unlike assembly-only manufacturers that rely on third-party suppliers for core components, Jinlongheng operates its own dedicated textile, foam, and spring workshops. This structural choice allows the company to control the quality of raw materials from the initial stages of production and reduce reliance on external supply chains.In the spring workshop, raw steel wire is processed into various support systems, including independent pocket springs and traditional bonnell springs. By managing the coiling, tempering, and pocketing processes in-house, the factory can adjust spring tension, wire diameter, and coil density to meet specific firmness and durability requirements. Similarly, the in-house foam workshop handles the formulation and curing of polyurethane, memory, and high-resilience foams, ensuring that chemical compositions and densities align with international health and physical performance standards. The textile workshop produces the woven fabrics and quilted layers that form the exterior of the mattresses.This self-controlled material supply chain offers several operational advantages. It minimizes the risk of production delays caused by component shortages, enabling a stable delivery schedule of 15 to 35 days once a deposit is confirmed. Additionally, it allows for greater flexibility in product customization, as components can be engineered to order for specific OEM or ODM clients. From a cost perspective, vertical integration eliminates the markups associated with third-party component sourcing, allowing the company to optimize production costs for bulk wholesale distribution.Quality Assurance, R&D, and CNAS Laboratory StandardsTo support its manufacturing capabilities, Jinlongheng has established the Jinlongheng Sleep Research Institute, which receives an annual research and development investment of approximately RMB 5 million (approximately USD 690,000). The institute focuses on the study of human physiology, ergonomics, and material science to improve product comfort and durability.A key asset within this research infrastructure is the company’s in-house testing laboratory, which has received formal accreditation from the China National Accreditation Service for Conformity Assessment (CNAS). This national-level accreditation indicates that the laboratory’s testing equipment, calibration procedures, and technical personnel meet strict international standards for testing and calibration laboratories. Inside the CNAS-certified facility, mattresses and component materials undergo rigorous mechanical and environmental testing. These evaluations include rollator tests to simulate years of continuous use, firmness mapping, tensile strength tests for springs, and environmental chamber testing to verify that volatile organic compound (VOC) emissions remain within safe limits.Jinlongheng BSCI CertificationThe company’s commitment to standardized quality is reflected in its extensive portfolio of international certifications. Jinlongheng’s manufacturing processes and products comply with major global regulatory standards, including:ISO 9001: Quality Management SystemISO 14001: Environmental Management SystemISO 45001: Occupational Health and Safety Management SystemBSCI (Business Social Compliance Initiative): Ensuring ethical labor practices and social compliance throughout the production facility.ISPA (International Sleep Products Association): Membership and compliance with international industry guidelines.Fire Retardancy Standards: Products are engineered to meet strict international fire safety codes, including CFR 1633 in the United States and BS 7177 in the United Kingdom.Material Safety Certifications: Compliance with OEKO-TEX and CertiPUR-US standards, confirming that the foams and textiles used are free from harmful chemicals.Logistical Engineering: Vacuum Compression and Roll-PackingShipping large, bulky items like mattresses across global trade routes presents significant logistical challenges, primarily related to high freight costs and storage space constraints. To address these challenges, Jinlongheng became one of the early manufacturers in China to mass-produce vacuum-compressed, roll-packed mattresses.The engineering behind this process involves compressing the finished mattress under high-pressure hydraulic plates, vacuum-sealing it in heavy-duty plastic film, and feeding it through an automated rolling machine to pack it into a compact cylindrical shape. This technique reduces the physical volume of the mattress by up to 75%, allowing a standard 40-foot shipping container to carry approximately four times as many units compared to traditional flat-packed shipping. allowing a standard 40-foot shipping container to carry approximately four times as many units compared to traditional flat-packed shipping.The reduction in volume yields direct logistical benefits: 1. Lower Transportation Costs: By maximizing the utilization of shipping containers, the roll-packing technology cuts ocean and land logistics costs by approximately 60%. 2. Simplified Warehousing: Distributors, retailers, and hospitality developers can store up to four times as many mattresses in the same warehouse footprint compared to traditional flat-packed models. 3. Improved Delivery Efficiency: Roll-packed mattresses can be transported in standard delivery vehicles and easily maneuvered through tight stairwells, residential doorways, and hotel service elevators, reducing on-site handling times and labor costs.To ensure that compressed mattresses recover their original shape and performance characteristics upon opening, Jinlongheng utilizes high-tensile carbon steel for its spring units and high-resilience formulations in its foam layers. These materials are engineered to withstand prolonged compression without permanent deformation, ensuring complete recovery of height and support within 24 to 72 hours of unboxing.Core Product Portfolios and CustomizationJinlongheng’s product lines are structured to meet the diverse needs of the hospitality, residential, and retail sectors, with comprehensive OEM and ODM options available across all categories.Spring and Foam MattressesThe mattress collection includes spring mattresses , foam mattresses, specialized hotel mattresses, and rolled-up mattresses. Available in standard international sizes—including single, double, queen, and king—these mattresses can be tailored to meet specific firmness, thickness, and material preferences. Pocket spring models utilize individually wrapped coils that move independently to minimize motion transfer, making them suitable for double occupancy. Foam models incorporate combinations of gel-infused memory foam, latex, and high-density support foam to optimize thermal regulation and pressure relief.Jinlongheng Customizable Mattress SeriesUpholstered BedsThe upholstered bed portfolio includes fabric beds, leather beds, storage beds, and bed frames. These products are designed to blend aesthetic appeal with structural durability, utilizing solid wood frames capable of enduring heavy commercial use. Clients can fully customize the dimensions, colors, headboard designs, and upholstery fabrics (including linen, velvet, and synthetic leathers). Storage bed models can incorporate gas-lift mechanisms to provide easily accessible under-bed storage space, which is highly valued in space-constrained residential and hospitality layouts.Jinlongheng Upholstered Bed FrameCompressed SofasExtending its expertise in vacuum-compression technology, Jinlongheng manufactures compressed sofas designed for modern contract projects, compact living environments, and e-commerce distribution. These sofas are engineered with specialized high-density foam cores and flexible frame structures that allow them to be compressed, rolled, or flat-packed for shipping. This significantly reduces the logistics costs typically associated with upholstered seating, making it highly viable for online retail and bulk commercial installations. Sizes, colors, and fabrics can be customized to align with client requirements.Pillows and Bedding AccessoriesThe bedding accessories line includes ergonomic pillows designed to support proper spinal alignment and relieve neck pressure. Manufactured using breathable, hypoallergenic materials, these products are built for repeated use in commercial hospitality settings, where durability and hygiene are critical. Customized wholesale solutions allow B2B clients to specify dimensions, fill materials, and branding details.Global Commercial Deployments and Hospitality Case StudiesWith approximately 70% of its total production dedicated to export markets, Jinlongheng's products are sold to more than 125 countries and regions. The company serves more than 337 international brands and has supplied products to over 1,000 hotel projects worldwide.Its business model is tailored for professional B2B buyers. The minimum order quantity (MOQ) is set at one container, which can accommodate a mix of different product models and sizes to provide purchasing flexibility. The company supports multiple payment methods, including T/T, L/C, PayPal, and cash, and coordinates logistics via sea freight, air freight, and rail freight.The performance and durability of Jinlongheng’s products are demonstrated through several high-profile commercial and hospitality deployments: * Hotel Gołębiewski Mikołajki (Poland): This large-scale resort property features approximately 689 guest rooms and has a customer review rating of 8.9 on major travel booking platforms. In 2019, the hotel placed a repeat order for 2,265 mattresses, reflecting long-term satisfaction with the comfort and durability of the products. * Velaa Private Island (Maldives): This luxury resort, which holds a guest review rating of 9.1, utilizes Jinlongheng’s customized sleep systems to meet the comfort standards required by high-end international travelers. * Beijing Financial Street Ritz-Carlton Hotel (China): This 19-story luxury property features 253 guest rooms. Jinlongheng supplied specialized hospitality mattresses engineered to meet the hotel brand’s strict specifications for structural support and fire safety compliance. * Wyndham Hotels Group (China): Jinlongheng has collaborated on multiple properties within the Wyndham portfolio, including the Kunming Wyndham Flower City Hotel and the Foshan Junyu Wyndham Sail Hotel, providing customized bedding solutions that comply with the group’s global standards. * Other Notable Collaborations: Additional global partnerships include the Crowne Plaza Hotel Los Angeles Harbor in the United States, the Shenzhen JW Marriott Hotel, the Fairyland Resort Hotel, and the Shanghai Shangri-La Hotel.Strategic Outlook and Long-Term ValueAs international markets place greater emphasis on supply chain transparency, environmental responsibility, and rigorous quality standards, the furniture manufacturing sector must evolve. Jinlongheng’s developmental trajectory is centered on the integration of automated manufacturing, scientific research through its CNAS-accredited facilities, and the expansion of its vertically controlled material supply chain.By manufacturing its own core components and utilizing advanced space-saving packaging technologies, the company aims to address the dual challenges of rising global logistics costs and strict international regulatory compliance. Moving forward, Jinlongheng continues to focus on material innovation, sustainable production practices, and the refinement of its OEM and ODM capabilities to provide reliable, certified sleep solutions to its global B2B partners.

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