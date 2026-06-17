Robot Operating System (ROS)-Based Robot Market Analysis of Leading Companies, Market Competition, and Growth Potential

Robot Operating System (ROS)-Based Robot Market Report 2026

The Business Research Company's ROS-Based Robot Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The robot operating system (ROS)-based robot market is dominated by a combination of industrial automation leaders, robotics platform developers, and autonomous systems integrators. Companies are focusing on modular robotic architectures, AI-enabled navigation capabilities, real-time communication frameworks, simulation environment advancements, and scalable software integration to strengthen market presence and support evolving automation requirements. Emphasis on interoperability across robotic platforms, flexible deployment across industries, development efficiency, and compatibility with emerging robotic applications remains central to competitive positioning. Understanding the competitive landscape is essential for stakeholders seeking growth opportunities, technology advancement, and strategic collaborations within the rapidly evolving robotics and intelligent automation ecosystem.

Which Market Player Is Leading The Robot Operating System (ROS)-Based Robot Market?

•According to our research, ABB Ltd. led global sales in 2024 with a 7% market share. The company’s robotics and discrete automation division, which is directly involved in the ROS-based robot market, provides a broad portfolio of industrial robots, autonomous mobile robots, robotic control platforms, and intelligent automation solutions that support robotic flexibility, system interoperability, software scalability, and operational efficiency across manufacturing, logistics, and industrial automation environments.

Who Are The Major Players In The Robot Operating System (ROS)-Based Robot Market?

Major companies operating in the robot operating system (ROS)-based robot market are ABB Ltd., FANUC Corporation, KUKA Aktiengesellschaft, Yaskawa Motoman Robotics Inc., Omron Adept Technology Inc., SoftBank Robotics Corp., Aptiv Plc, Denso Corporation, iRobot Corporation, Clearpath Robotics Inc., Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Robotnik Automation S.L.L., PAL Robotics S.L., Addverb Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Blue Robotics Inc., Apptronik Inc., Neobotix GmbH, Aldebaran Robotics SAS, Husarion Inc., Comau SpA, Robotiq Inc., Universal Robots A/S.

How Concentrated Is The Robot Operating System (ROS)-Based Robot Market?

•The market is moderately fragmented, with the top 10 players accounting for 20% of total market revenue in 2024. This level of concentration reflects evolving software integration requirements, increasing demand for robotics interoperability, expanding autonomous system deployment, and the requirement for scalable robotic development environments across industrial and commercial applications. Leading players such as ABB Ltd., FANUC Corporation, KUKA Aktiengesellschaft, Yaskawa Motoman Robotics Inc., Omron Adept Technology Inc., SoftBank Robotics Corp., Aptiv Plc, Denso Corporation, iRobot Corporation, and Clearpath Robotics Inc. hold notable market shares through diversified robotics portfolios, advanced automation capabilities, open-source robotics ecosystem participation, and continuous innovation in autonomous navigation, robotic perception, and intelligent control technologies. As demand for flexible robotic systems, collaborative automation, AI-integrated robotics, and cross-platform software compatibility increases, technology advancement, strategic partnerships, and robotic platform expansion are expected to strengthen the competitive positioning of these leading companies in the market.

•Leading companies include:

oABB Ltd. (7%)

oFANUC Corporation (5%)

oKUKA Aktiengesellschaft (3%)

oYaskawa Motoman Robotics Inc. (2%)

oOmron Adept Technology Inc. (2%)

oSoftBank Robotics Corp. (0.4%)

oAptiv Plc (0.1%)

oDenso Corporation (0.1%)

oiRobot Corporation (0.1%)

oClearpath Robotics Inc. (0.1%)

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Who Are The Key Raw Material Suppliers In The Robot Operating System (ROS)-Based Robot Market?

•Major raw material suppliers in the robot operating system (ROS)-based robot market include NVIDIA Corporation, Intel Corporation, Qualcomm Technologies Inc., STMicroelectronics N.V., Infineon Technologies AG, Bosch Sensortec GmbH, TE Connectivity Ltd., Analog Devices Inc., Texas Instruments Incorporated, NXP Semiconductors N.V., Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Maxon Group, Harmonic Drive Systems Inc., SICK AG, Ouster Inc., ROBOTIS Co. Ltd., Renesas Electronics Corporation, ON Semiconductor Corporation, TDK Corporation, and Broadcom Inc.

Who Are The Major Wholesalers And Distributors In The Robot Operating System (ROS)-Based Robot Market?

•Major wholesalers and distributors in the robot operating system (ROS)-based robot market include Arrow Electronics Inc., Avnet Inc., DigiKey Electronics, Mouser Electronics Inc., RS Group plc, Future Electronics Inc., TME Electronic Components, Macnica Holdings Inc., WPG Holdings Limited, Rutronik Elektronische Bauelemente GmbH, Heilind Electronics Inc., Sonepar Group, Wesco International Inc., Ingram Micro Holding Corporation, Redington Limited, TTI Inc., and Conrad Electronic SE.

Who Are The Major End Users Of The Robot Operating System (ROS)-Based Robot Market?

•Major end users in the robot operating system (ROS)-based robot market include Tesla Inc., Amazon.com Inc., BMW Group, Toyota Motor Corporation, Hyundai Motor Group, John Deere, DHL Group, Foxconn Technology Group, Airbus SE, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Walmart Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Caterpillar Inc., Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Schneider Electric SE, Medtronic plc, Komatsu Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS), and FedEx Corporation.

What Are The Major Competitive Trends In The Market?

•Robot operating system (ROS)-based robot development environments are transforming the ROS-based robot market by accelerating robotic software deployment, improving development efficiency, and enabling advanced AI-driven robotic capabilities across autonomous systems.

•Example: In October 2024, NVIDIA Corporation introduced generative AI tools along with simulation and perception workflows for the ROS developer ecosystem, supporting faster robotic application development and streamlined testing processes.

•Its generative AI nodes, simulation-first workflows through Isaac Sim, and edge AI optimization capabilities improve robotic perception, strengthen contextual understanding, and enhance navigation and motion planning performance for next-generation ROS-based robots.

Which Strategies Are Companies Adopting To Stay Ahead?

•AI-Powered Autonomous Navigation Enhancing Robotic Intelligence And Adaptability

•Cloud-Based Robotics Platforms Improving Connectivity And Fleet Management

•Simulation Technologies Accelerating Robotic Testing And Development Efficiency

•Collaborative Robot Integration Expanding Industrial Automation Applications

•Open-Source Robotics Frameworks Advancing Scalable Software Innovation

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Key enhancements in our 2026 market reports include:

• Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

• Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

• Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

• Excel-based forecasting dashboards

• Market hotspots infographics

• Key technologies and future trend analysis

• Updated graphics and tables

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