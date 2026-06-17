Dade Legal Aid's Nuts & Bolts seminar offers free family law training to pro bono volunteers

Dade Legal Aid/Put Something Back is calling on attorneys to help meet the growing need for pro bono family law representation by offering free training through its 34th Annual Nuts & Bolts of Family Law Seminar on July 16.

The daylong program will pair practical instruction from judges and veteran practitioners with an opportunity for lawyers to expand access to justice by accepting new pro bono family law cases.

“The purpose of the annual seminar is to recruit additional family law attorneys for pro bono cases,” said Geoffrey Valdes-Alba, of Dade Legal Aid, who will be moderating the event and providing an overview on the basics of handling a divorce case.

This year’s topics will also include an "Overview of Florida Temporary Alimony: Statutes, Case Law & Best Practices," "Effective Marital Settlement Agreements and Parenting Plans," "Generative Artificial Intelligence," "A Professionalism Panel," and "Perspectives from the Bench."

The training is free for attorneys who accept a new family law pro bono case from Dade Legal Aid/Put Something Back.

To view this year’s speakers and to register for the seminar, click here.