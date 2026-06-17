‘Counting the Cost’: Senate Hearing to Investigate Communist China’s Impact on Seniors’ Health, Financial Security, and Privacy
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Tomorrow, Wednesday, June 17, Chairman Rick Scott and Ranking Member Kirsten Gillibrand will convene a hearing entitled “Counting the Cost: Communist China's Toll on Older Americans' Health, Finances, and Security.” This hearing will examine how the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) targets older Americans through fentanyl, low quality prescription drugs, fraud and scam operations, and collection of Americans' personal data.
Witnesses for the hearing will include:
- Joshua Hodges, Commissioner, U.S.-China Economic and Security Review Commission, Washington, D.C.
- Leland R. Miller, Commissioner, U.S.-China Economic and Security Review Commission, Washington, D.C.
- Reva Price, Commissioner, Chair Emeritus, U.S.-China Economic and Security Review Commission, Washington, D.C.
- Chris Slevin, Commissioner, U.S.-China Economic and Security Review Commission, Washington, D.C.
WHEN: Wednesday, June 17, 2026
3:30PM ET
WHERE: Hart Senate Office Building, SH-216
WATCH: Live broadcast online HERE.
In October 2025, Senate Aging Committee Chairman Scott and Ranking Member Gillibrand released an investigative report titled “Protecting Seniors’ Access to Essential Medications: Securing the Foreign Generic Pharmaceutical Supply Chain.” The report focused on America’s dangerous overreliance on foreign-made generic drugs, which are largely imported from China. Chairman Scott has been a leading advocate for American drug supply chain transparency and reform.
The Consumer Labeling for Enhanced API Reporting and Legitimate Accountability for Base Entity Listings (CLEAR LABELS) Act, introduced by Chairman Scott and Ranking Member Gillibrand in January 2026, addresses these concerns by adding country of origin labeling requirements to the U.S.’s prescription drug supply chain.
###
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.