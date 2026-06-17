Digital Battlefield Market Set to Surpass US$156.8 Billion by 2031 | ATOS SE, Leonardo S.p.A., Rheinmetall AG

Digital Battlefield Market (2021 - 2031) Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Solution, by Technology, by Application, by Platform.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Digital battlefield market generated $38.0 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $156.8 by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 15.7% from 2022 to 2031.Increase in adoption of 5G network for high-speed data collection, rapid developments in robotics technologies, big data analytics and artificial intelligence, and strong budget for military and defense drive the global digital battlefield market growth.Defense forces have growing demand to analyze, process, and identify the essential data from different sources to deliver more effective situational awareness to decision-makers in combat operations, this is estimated to reinforce the demand for digital battlefield products and technologies. The success of an individual naval military, land and air operations depends on the correctness of situational awareness intelligence. The digital battlefield includes surveillance & reconnaissance, advanced intelligence technologies incorporated with command & control capabilities, that provide maritime, ground and air solutions with situational awareness information for real-time decision-making. Such factors are expected to support the global sales of the digital battlefield over the projected timeframe.Download Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A31877 Increase in adoption of 5G network for high-speed data collection, rapid developments in robotics technologies, big data analytics and artificial intelligence, and strong budget for military and defense drive the growth of the global digital battlefield market. However, huge investment required in early phase of digitization, concerns over possibility of errors in complex warfare situations hamper the global market growth. On the other hand, rise in need for digital battlefield devices in defense and introduction of new generation missile & air defense system are likely to create potential opportunities for growth of the global market in the coming years.Artificial intelligence, big data analytics and robotics technologies are turning into a part of defense organizations driven by the ease of data from digital battlefield sources like C4ISR (Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance). Defense and military sectors are gradually spending on information and analytics processing to improve capabilities of artificial intelligence in the digital battlefield.IoT in military resonates the networking of a few integrative regions like programming information and designs, radio range, energy productivity, web innovation, information sensor frameworks, investigation, versatile processing, installed equipment, networks, the board. The rapid extension of internet of things (IOT) is endorsed by plunging expenditures and large-scale design of progressively huge microelectronics like sensors, handling units, and collectors.LIMITED-TIME OFFER - Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/443a4fff9e3936d7ea707f6802a33a07 The rise in reputation of the latest innovative technologies like artificial intelligence and machine learning and its quick implementation in the cloud computing is fostering the growth of the cloud computing and master data management in digital battlefield. There has been a steep increase in the technical advancements since the incident of the COVID-19 pandemic across the developed and developing regions.The mobile network like 5G in defense has the capability to connect almost everyone and everything, including objects, gadgets, and machines. The deployment of remarkably high-speed 5G networks for defense and security objectives could enhance logistics operations for increased efficiency, expand ISR processing and systems, and build new command and control ways, among other things. The 5G software and hardware will be used by military equipment and technology companies and for future & current systems, profiting from valuable properties such as wide quick response times and bandwidths, which will consent for encouragingly reception and fast transmission of images representing real-time battlefield scenarios.Artificial intelligence in defense indicates to the assimilation of the emerging and latest technology with the military equipment to increase its efficiency and strength. In developed regions, defense sector is the sector, which receives huge investments from their particular government. This money is used in research and development for developing advanced equipment and to be used at the time of war. AI equipped military systems are able of handling large amount of data efficiently. Additionally, these systems have enhanced self-regulation and self-control due to its enhanced decision-making and computing abilities.For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A31877 Independent weapon platforms are using computer vision technology to track and identify objects. AI can help in the withdrawal of useful information from equipment’s such as automatic identification and radars systems. Thus, updating the military weapons and tools and equipment’s with modern technologies drives the growth for artificial intelligence.The advancement in big data technologies has undoubtedly been helpful to the defense sector of several countries including the US, Russia, and China. It has supported the access to huge volumes of data and the ability to scale ingestion. The strong network is needed to collect the data and keep all the defense and military devices connected. Defense and militaries can influence big data analytics on large datasets to provide meaningful results and insights.Leading Market Players in the Digital Battlefield Industry Lockheed Martin CorporationRheinmetall AGTeledyne FLIR LLCNorthrop Grumman CorporationL3Harris Technologies, Inc.Leonardo S.P.A.Elbit Systems Ltd.Booz Allen Hamilton Inc.Raytheon Technologies CorporationAtos SETrending Reports:Main Battle Tank Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/main-battle-tank-market-A10661 Aircraft Carrier Ship Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/aircraft-carrier-ship-market-A10653 Aviation Weather RADAR Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/aviation-weather-radar-market-A10655

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