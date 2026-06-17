5th Element Names Hatem Fakih VP Growth and Media to Power Regional Expansion

Hatem Fakih - VP Growth and Media

Appointment signals the independent media firm's investment in GCC growth and its bet on AI-led, outcomes-based marketing.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, June 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Independent media company 5th Element has named Hatem Fakih as VP Growth and Media, a senior hire aimed at accelerating the company's commercial expansion across the Gulf and the broader Middle East and Africa region.The appointment comes as advertisers across the GCC navigate fast-moving markets, currency shifts and rising demand for accountability on media investment. Hatem will lead 5th Element's growth strategy, P&L performance and media offering, helping clients connect data, creative and performance into measurable business outcomes.Hatem joins with more than 18 years of leadership across the regional media and advertising sector. He most recently served as General Manager for the UAE and KSA at Mediaplus, part of the Serviceplan Group, and previously held senior roles at MAGNA Global (IPG) and Universal Media in Dubai. Over his career he has worked with a roster of blue-chip advertisers and was recognized among the region's award-winning media leaders in 2025.“Businesses today want proof, not promises,” said Hatem Fakih , VP Growth and Media at 5th Element. “My focus is on helping clients grow by turning data and AI into real commercial results, and on building partnerships that last. 5th Element's independent, bilingual model is well suited to where the region is heading.”The hire underscores 5th Element's growth ambitions across its markets in the UAE, KSA, Egypt and India, and its strategy of deepening relationships with clients and strategic partners across the region.About 5th Element: 5th Element is an independent, bilingual, outcomes-obsessed media partner engineered for the GCC and wider MEA region. The company brings intelligence, creative and AI, media, commerce and measurement into a single reactive system, helping brands turn data into measurable business results. With teams across the UAE, KSA, Egypt and India, 5th Element partners with leading advertisers across automotive, fintech, FMCG, fashion and tourism.

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