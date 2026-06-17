Hemp Clothing Market Set to Reach US$23.02 Billion by 2031, Growing at a CAGR of 27.1%

Hemp Clothing Market (2021-2031) Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Type, by End User, by Distribution Channel and Region.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hemp clothing market size was generated $2.29 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $23.02 billion by 2031, and growing at a CAGR of 27.1% from 2022 to 2031.The need for eco-friendly clothing has increased as consumer beliefs, opinions, and attitudes regarding the environment and ecology have changed. Although there has been an improvement in understanding regarding the sustainability of clothing, less than 10% of the global fashion sector is made up of green fashion. Therefore, owing to the rising consumer awareness regarding the environment the demand for hemp clothing is rising as it is a sustainable and environment friendly source of clothing.Extensive use of hemp clothing due to its lightweight and absorbent nature, surge in demand for organic clothing products among people, and growth of the online retail platform are expected to drive the growth of the global hemp clothing market. Closure of manufacturing facilities, prevalence of adverse import, and export restrictions from government during the COVID-19 pandemic made a negative impact on the growth of the market.Download Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A16939 Hemp is an industrial variation of cannabis plant. It is the most useful plant known to mankind. In fact, cannabis sativa means useful (sativa) hemp (cannabis). It is used to make over 25,000 different products, most of which are superior alternatives to less environmentally friendly products. Some of the products made are: clothing, shoes, diapers, rope, canvas, cellophane, paints, fuels, chain lubricants, biodegradable plastics, paper, fiberboard, cement blocks, food, cosmetics, and soap. Hemp is the longest and strongest natural fiber known to man, with its use dated back over 10,000 years.The hemp industry continues to provide substantial innovations with regards to cultivation and machinery to develop hemp plants more efficiently. Innovation in cultivation and machinery gives farmers the ability to make plantation and harvest of industrial hemp triple in volume.One example of these latest technological inventions of the hemp industry is machinery developed by Canadian Greenfield Technologies Corporation. They have smart design which allows farmers to separate and process raw hemp by separating fibers, hurds, and leaves upon harvest. This technology makes it easier for farmers to produce and distribute hemp for commercial use. In addition, these components can be achieved quickly by using this machine, which the hemp industry use as ingredients to mix with other products. Technological innovations through manufacturing and cultivation machines makes every hemp industry capable of producing hemp fabric more than traditional farming. Thus, technological inventions with regards to the hemp industry further augments the hemp clothing market growth.LIMITED-TIME OFFER - Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/af1f8fb2f00911d825a46a6edc44d226 The Hemp Clothing Market opportunity is segmented into type, end user, distribution channel, and region. On the basis of type, the market is categorized into Shirts, Pants, T-shirts, Activewear, Coats and Jackets, Dress, Undergarments and Others. On the basis of End User, the market is categorized into men, women and kids. On the basis of Distribution Channel, it is fragmented into supermarket/hypermarket, independent retail stores, online sales channel and others. Region-wise, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East and Africa).Based on region, the market across North America held the largest market share in 2021, holding around two-fifths of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period.The LAMEA region, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 30.3% during the forecast period.For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A16939 The key players analyzed in the global hemp clothing market report include Patagonia, Inc, Tentree, Thought Clothing, TOAD&CO, Back Beat Co, Ecofibre, Eileen Fisher, Groceries Apparel, Jungmaven, LANIUS GmbH, Levi Strauss &Co, ONNO T-Shirt Company, Outerknown, United By Blue, and WAMA UNDERWEAR.The report analyzes these key players of the global hemp clothing industry . These market players made use ofconstructive strategies such as joint ventures, collaborations, expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to strengthen prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in analyzing recent developments, product portfolio, business performance and operating segments byeminent players of the market.Trending Reporrts:Semi Medical Adaptive Clothing Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/semi-medical-adaptive-clothing-market-A325123 Golf Clothing Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/golf-clothing-market-A12502

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