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Fatal vehicle crash US95 at milepost 405 near Worley

WORLEY, KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho – Idaho State Police is investigating a single vehicle fatal crash that occurred on June 16,2026 at 4:30 p.m. on US95 at approximately milepost 405, near Worley.

A gray 1991 Toyota truck, driven by a 48-year-old male from Coeur d’Alene, ID was traveling southbound on US95 at approximately mile post 405 when it left the roadway and rolled onto its roof. The driver succumbed to his injuries on scene.

Next of kin has been notified. Seatbelts were worn; it is unknown at this time if alcohol or drugs were involved in the crash. The crash remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.

Coeur d’Alene Tribal Police assisted with the investigation.

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Posted in District 1 - Northern Idaho

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Fatal vehicle crash US95 at milepost 405 near Worley

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