Facet Power Announces Nagaland–Bhutan Project EcoSystem Converting Naga Bamboo into Renewable Biocarbon & Clean Energy

Facet Power's innovative Complete Climate Solution & Energy EcoSystems harness nature's synergies to drive rapid decarbonization, scale carbon removal, and transform complex climate challenges into high-impact opportunities for communities, investors, and

Cross-border project converts Nagaland’s bamboo into a long-term rural market while supplying renewable biocarbon to decarbonize Bhutan’s ferrosilicon industry

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Facet Power Climate Systems, Kalulu Resources Pty, and Climes Agri Private Limited today confirmed the launch of a Nagaland–Bhutan cross-border industrial decarbonization initiative.

The Nagaland–Bhutan Industrial Decarbonization EcoSystem integrates rural economic development, clean power generation, industrial decarbonization, and natural capital restoration in a unified regional platform. By converting locally grown bamboo waste into renewable industrial biocarbon, the project creates long-term commercial alignment between Nagaland’s bamboo economy, Bhutan’s ferroalloy industry, and customers in Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism markets.

The first facility will be built in Tuli, Nagaland, under a 15-year feedstock agreement with the Nagaland Bamboo Development Agency. The facility will restore a commercial bamboo market to a region that lost its last major industrial anchor when the Nagaland Pulp & Paper Company closed in 1992.

The Tuli facility will process 60,000 metric tons of Naga bamboo per year, producing a precision biocarbon material engineered to replace fossil coal as the reducing agent in ferrosilicon furnaces operated by Ugen Ferro Alloys Pvt. Ltd. in Bhutan’s Pasakha Industrial Estate. The facility will also generate 7 MW of baseload renewable electricity for the Nagaland grid.

The finished biocarbon reductant will be supplied from Tuli to Bhutan under a dedicated industrial offtake arrangement, creating a direct connection between Nagaland’s bamboo economy and one of the region’s most important opportunities for industrial decarbonization.

At commercial scale, the Tuli facility is expected to create direct employment for bamboo farming families and support additional jobs in harvesting, aggregation, logistics, facility operations, maintenance, and grid-connected renewable power generation.

“This project represents the kind of development Nagaland needs — one that starts with our own resources and creates practical value for our communities. By building a long-term industrial market for bamboo, the Tuli facility can support farmers, create local employment, and help position Nagaland as a contributor to the region’s green industrial future.” said Mr. T.M. Manenn, Minister of Law & Order, Government of Nagaland

“When the paper mill in Tuli closed over thirty years ago, the region didn't just lose an industry… it lost its economic anchor. Today we aren't only creating a renewable alternative to fossil coal for Bhutan. We are bringing that anchor back to Nagaland. The most powerful climate solutions do more than lower emissions. They restore ecosystems, rebuild local economies, and give people a stake in the future. This is how climate gets solved.” — Amy McCrae Kessler, Esq., Co-Founder, Facet Power Climate Systems Holding Corp.

Tuli is the first of multiple facilities planned for the Nagaland–Bhutan Industrial Decarbonization EcoSystem. When fully scaled, it is expected to recycle 700,000 metric tons of Naga bamboo waste annually, produce 110,000 metric tons of carbon-neutral reductant, and deliver 77 MWe of clean power and fuels to the region.



About the Partners

Facet Power Climate Systems Holding Corp. develops Climate, Energy & Natural Capital EcoSystems that convert agricultural and forestry residues into high-value bioproducts, clean power, and carbon-negative infrastructure across emerging markets.

Ugen Ferro Alloys Pvt. Ltd. is a leading ferrosilicon manufacturer based in Bhutan’s Pasakha Industrial Estate, advancing the transition to lower-carbon ferroalloy production across South Asia.

Climes Agri Private Limited specializes in agricultural valorization and regenerative project development for bio-based climate solutions across South Asia.

Kalulu Resources Pty brings strategic resources and regional expertise to support the development and scaling of the Industrial Decarbonization EcoSystem.

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