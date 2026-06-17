Author J.A. Hoskins Receives Four Honors at 2026 Next Generation Indie Book Awards

Writer-in-Residence receives four honors at the 2026 Next Generation Indie Book Awards

Debut novel Writer-in-Residence wins Grand Prize 3rd Place in Fiction, two category awards, and finalist recognition for first novel

A year ago, I had scraps of stories and unfinished manuscripts. Now I have two published novels, and my debut has received international recognition. It's been an extraordinary year.” — J.A. Hoskins

NOOSA , QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, June 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Australian-Canadian author J.A. Hoskins will receive four honors at the 2026 Next Generation Indie Book Awards (NGIBA) on June 26, including Grand Prize 3rd Place in Fiction and Winner, General Fiction over 100,000 words, for her debut novel Writer-in-Residence. Now in its 20th year, the Next Generation Indie Book Awards is the world's largest international book awards program for independent publishers and self-published authors.Writer-in-Residence received the following recognition:- Third Place Grand Prize Winner — Fiction- Winner — General Fiction/Novel (Over 100,000 words)- Winner (tied) — Regional Fiction- Finalist — First Novel (Over 90,000 words)The awards are judged by publishing industry professionals, including editors, literary agents, and executives with experience at major publishing houses.Winners and finalists will be recognized at the 2026 NGIBA Awards Gala on June 26 at The Newberry Library in Chicago, held in conjunction with the American Library Association Annual Conference.A complete list of winners and finalists is available at https://indiebookawards.com A Story Sparked in Las VegasWriter-in-Residence began with a fleeting moment in a Las Vegas hotel lobby and a journal entry written the following morning when the scene wouldn't leave Hoskins' mind.The novel follows Rebecca Morley, whose 25-year marriage unravels during what was meant to be an anniversary trip to Las Vegas. Instead of flying home, Rebecca stays — and starts rebuilding a life she no longer recognizes.For Hoskins, the novel marked a shift from decades of professional writing in engineering and consulting into published fiction."A year ago, I had scraps of stories, unfinished manuscripts, and a desire to be a writer," Hoskins said. "Now I have two published novels, and my debut has received international recognition. It's been an extraordinary year."Writer-in-Residence is available worldwide in paperback and Kindle editions.What's NextHoskins' second novel, John, recently hit #1 New Release in Australian Fiction and multiple category best-seller on Amazon.Set in the Adelaide Hills, John centers on a character whose unique way of seeing the world leaves a lasting mark on everyone around him.Her upcoming third novel, Ailsa Craig, arrives in September 2026 — and this time, she's writing it in public.Starting July 6, Hoskins will complete the manuscript in six weeks while readers watch the process unfold in real time Inspired by a true family story, Ailsa Craig follows a woman who leaves everything behind to forge a new life in rural Queensland, carrying the weight of a secret she can never share."I have so much of the story already in my head," Hoskins says. "If I stick to the plan, it'll work. But if I deviate? Who knows."About J.A. HoskinsJ.A. Hoskins is a Canadian-born Australian author of contemporary and literary fiction based near Noosa, Queensland. Her work explores ordinary people facing extraordinary turning points. She will attend the 2026 Next Generation Indie Book Awards Gala in Chicago in June.About Nom de Plume PublishingNom de Plume Publishing is an independent Australian small press supporting contemporary Australian fiction and non-fiction.Media Contact Jaye ReynoldsNom de Plume Publishing [media@nomdeplumepublishing.com]LinksAmazon Author Page: ( http://amazon.com/author/jahoskins Watch the new novel unfold: ( http://watchmewrite.jahoskins.com Author website: ( http://www.jahoskins.com

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