Investing Platform (www.investingplatform.com.au) Launches with 500+ Brand-New Properties

Investing Platform is live, with 500+ brand-new properties available at launch alongside private equity and income-producing funds

SYDNEY, NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA, June 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SYDNEY, Australia , Investing Platform www.investingplatform.com.au ), a wholesale investment marketplace, is live and operating, with more than 500 brand-new properties available to investors at launch alongside private equity and income-producing fund opportunities.The platform brings three categories of wholesale investment onto a single marketplace: brand-new physical property, private equity, and income-producing funds. Every opportunity is available to qualifying wholesale and sophisticated investors through one platform."Most places give you one asset class and a sales pitch," said Adnan Tanveer, co-founder of Investing Platform. "We built a single marketplace where brand-new property, private equity and income-producing funds sit side by side for wholesale investors. Five hundred brand-new properties live at launch tells you the supply side is real, not a coming-soon page."The launch arrives as investor demand for new-build property is being reshaped by lender policy, with Australia's major banks restricting negative gearing treatment to new builds over recent weeks. Investing Platform's launch inventory sits entirely in the brand-new property category.Tanveer co-founded the platform and led its build. The platform operates on a self-serve basis for qualifying wholesale and sophisticated investors, combining marketplace breadth across brand-new property, private equity and income-producing funds in one place.Investing Platform is live now at www.investingplatform.com.au About Adnan TanveerAdnan Tanveer holds an MBA in Investment Management from the London School of Business and Finance and an MBA Advanced from Sydney Business School. He has 15+ years of experience in financial services and is co-founder of Investing Platform.Investing Platform is operated by Figure 8 Capital Pty Ltd (ABN 49 681 113 100), a Corporate Authorised Representative (CAR 001311723) of Mondari Capital Group Pty Ltd (AFSL 294138, ACN 116 197 810). This release is general information only and does not constitute personal financial advice or an offer of any financial product. Investments are available to qualifying wholesale and sophisticated investors only. All investments involve risk.

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