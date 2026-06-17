Quantum Law Group Bolsters Personal Injury Practice with One of California's Most Experienced Personal Injury Attorneys

With more than 40 years of experience and over $1B recovered for injured clients, Larry Nagelberg brings significant personal injury expertise to the firm

Larry's depth of experience in personal injury litigation, from catastrophic injury cases to complex product liability and wrongful death matters, is a tremendous asset to our clients and to the firm.” — Peyman Cohan

BEVERLY HILLS , CA, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Los Angeles business and litigation boutique Quantum Law Group LLP announced today that Larry Nagelberg, a nationally recognized personal injury attorney with more than 46 years of experience, has joined the firm. Nagelberg’s arrival significantly expands the firm’s personal injury practice, bringing extensive trial experience and a career record of high-value verdicts and settlements on behalf of accident victims and their families.“Larry has spent his entire career devoted to one thing: getting justice for people who have been seriously hurt,” said Peyman Cohan , Founding Partner at Quantum Law Group. “His depth of experience in personal injury litigation , from catastrophic injury cases to complex product liability and wrongful death matters, is a tremendous asset to our clients and to the firm.”Over the course of his career, Nagelberg and his co-counsel have recovered more than $1 billion for injured clients across California and the United States. His case history includes a $27 million jury verdict against the City of San Francisco in a fatal bus accident, a $25 million jury verdict in a motorcycle accident case in which video evidence exposed a false account given to the CHP and bad faith liability was opened against two insurers who refused to pay policy limits, and a $21 million settlement on behalf of a Metrolink train passenger who suffered catastrophic injuries, a matter requiring eight years of litigation and the identification of eight defendants including major component manufacturers.“I’ve spent my career standing up for injury victims against insurance companies and corporate defendants, and that work is as important to me today as it was when I started,” said Nagelberg. “Quantum Law Group has built an outstanding reputation for sophisticated, client-first litigation, and I look forward to contributing to that work and to the clients who count on this firm.”Nagelberg’s practice encompasses the full range of personal injury matters, including motor vehicle accidents, motorcycle accidents, catastrophic and spinal cord injuries, wrongful death, product liability, premises liability, traumatic brain injury, medical malpractice, and nursing home abuse. He is an active member of the State Bar of California, the American Bar Association, the Consumer Attorneys Association of Los Angeles, and the Association for Trial Lawyers of America. He earned his Juris Doctor from Whittier College School of Law and was admitted to the California Bar in 1980.About Quantum Law Group LLPBased in Los Angeles, Quantum Law Group LLP is a partner-led business and litigation boutique devoted to high-value disputes. Its practice intersects sophisticated legal strategy and client-first service across life insurance and premium finance litigation, real estate deals and conflicts, business contracts and disputes, and personal injury. The firm is known for its strategic litigation acumen and ability to navigate high-stakes outcomes efficiently, deeply rooted in financial fluency and industry insight.

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