The report compiles 26 sourced data points on market growth, FDA approvals, and the purity problem dividing regulated medicines from research-use-only peptides.

SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Koi Peptides has released its 2026 Peptide Industry Report, a compilation of 26 sourced data points showing the peptide market approaching $140 billion while a documented quality gap widens across research-use-only supply. The report covers both regulated medicines and research-grade peptides, the latter of which Koi sells for laboratory use only.Koi Peptides Publishes 2026 Peptide Industry ReportKoi Research Labs LLC, which runs the Koi Peptides brand, has published the 2026 Peptide Industry Report, a single document that gathers current figures on market size, drug approvals, clinical efficacy, safety, immunogenicity, and product quality, with each figure tied to a named source. The company offers it as a reference for laboratories and buyers assessing research peptides and the peptide market in 2026. The full report is available here: https://koipeptides.com/peptide-industry-report-2026/ The report sets out a field that has separated into two tracks. FDA-approved peptide medicines pass through clinical trials and federal review. Research-grade peptides are sold for laboratory study only, with quality determined by the supplier's own testing.“Peptide data sits across dozens of journals and registries, and little of it reaches the people doing the buying,” said Dr Tshering Pedon of Koi Research Labs. “We compiled it into one referenced report so research teams can read the field and judge a supplier on evidence.”Key Peptide Market Statistics for 2026The 2026 Peptide Industry Report opens with the figures that define the market this year. The data points below are drawn from published industry and peer-reviewed sources.The global peptide therapeutics market was worth $140.86 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach $294.58 billion by 2033, a compound annual growth rate of 8.73 percent, per Grand View Research.More than 80 peptide drugs hold FDA approval, together generating roughly $50 billion in annual revenue, per a 2025 review in ScienceDirect.Over 150 peptide candidates are in clinical trials, with another 600 to 700 in preclinical development.North America accounts for close to 62 percent of the global market.GLP-1 medicines for diabetes and obesity drive most of the market's growth.About 3,940 antimicrobial peptides are cataloged, yet fewer than 10 hold FDA approval.Peptide Market Nears $140 Billion, Led by GLP-1 GrowthDemand for metabolic treatments is the main engine behind the peptide market. GLP-1 receptor agonists for type 2 diabetes and obesity, led by the approved medicines semaglutide and tirzepatide, account for the largest share of recent growth. In the head-to-head SURMOUNT-5 trial published in the New England Journal of Medicine, tirzepatide reduced body weight by 20.2 percent against 13.7 percent for semaglutide over 72 weeks. These figures describe the approved prescription drugs studied in the trial. They are not claims about any research-use product.Investment follows the demand. Eli Lilly committed more than $6 billion to a new manufacturing plant in Huntsville, Alabama, announced in late 2025, and Novo Nordisk held more than 17 percent of the market in 2024. Fortune Business Insights projects the market will reach $334.95 billion by 2034, with estimates varying by how the category is defined.The Widening Quality Gap in Research-Grade PeptidesThe sharpest finding in the report concerns research-grade peptides sold outside the approved-drug system. Independent testing of unregulated products has repeatedly found vials with the wrong dose, the wrong amino-acid sequence, heavy metals, or bacterial contamination, and in some cases, no active compound at all. For a laboratory, an unverified vial can change how a compound behaves at the bench and undermine a result before the work begins.Regulators have flagged related concerns. In late 2023, the FDA placed several research peptides, including BPC-157 , CJC-1295, AOD-9604, and thymosin alpha-1, into the 503A Category 2 list of substances that raised significant safety concerns for compounding, citing immune reactions, impurities, and missing human safety data, as reported by STAT News. In April 2026, the FDA removed several of these, including BPC-157 and CJC-1295, from Category 2 after their nominations were withdrawn, with a Pharmacy Compounding Advisory Committee review set for July 23 and 24, 2026. That removal is not authorization to compound, and none of these compounds is FDA-approved.The divide is structural. Approved medicines carry federal oversight. Research-grade quality depends entirely on the supplier that makes and tests the material.How Koi Peptides Verifies Every LotKoi Peptides screens each production through an independent lab accredited to ISO/IEC 17025.Reverse-phase HPLC measures purity, mass spectrometry confirms that the molecule matches its intended sequence, and a Limulus Amebocyte Lysate (LAL) assay checks for bacterial endotoxin.The results for each lot are written into a Certificate of Analysis posted on that product's page, and each certificate carries the lot number so a buyer can match a vial to its record.The company works to a purity target of at least 99 percent and keeps every lot traceable to its documentation, from synthesis batch to published certificate.Koi’s own survey found that 75% of lab researchers cite sourcing quality as a top concern when buying peptide materials.Are Koi Peptides Research Peptides for Research Use Only?Yes. Koi Peptides ships its catalog only for bench research, to research laboratories, contract research organizations, and resellers. None of its products are meant for people or animals, none function as dietary supplements, and none hold FDA approval. Under 21 CFR 312.2, a substance supplied for laboratory or in-vitro study alone stays outside the investigational new drug rules that begin once a drug reaches human subjects.2026 Peptide Industry Report: FAQsHow big is the peptide market in 2026?The global peptide therapeutics market was about $140.86 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach $294.58 billion by 2033, at an 8.73 percent growth rate, per Grand View Research.What is the quality gap in research-grade peptides?Independent testing has found unregulated peptides with the wrong dose or sequence, heavy metals, or no active compound. A verified per-batch Certificate of Analysis addresses that risk by documenting each lot.Are Koi Peptides products for research use only?Yes. They are sold for laboratory research only, never for people or animals, and they carry no FDA approval.About Koi PeptidesBased in the United States, Koi Peptides is the research peptide line of Koi Research Labs LLC, with every product sold for bench science use only. Each lot is checked for purity by reverse-phase HPLC, for identity by mass spectrometry, and for bacterial endotoxin, and its Certificate of Analysis is posted for every lot and searchable by lot number. The products are not sold for use in people or animals, do not serve as dietary supplements, and do not have FDA approval.

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