OneLaser Launches Summer Mega Sale Offering Up to USD 4700 in Savings on Professional Laser Engravers

Summer Mega Sale Offering Up to USD 4700 in Savings

OneLaser launches its biggest sale of the year on Hydra Gen 2, XRF, and VertiGo systems to help businesses gear up for peak summer production.

Having used many other laser brands in the past, this is definitely the best laser engraver we have used inside the workshop.” — Rise N Grind Workshop

LAKE FOREST, CA, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- OneLaser , a leading US-based company specializing in advanced laser technology, has officially announced its highly anticipated Summer Mega Sale, running from June 11 through June 30, 2026. This limited-time campaign offers unprecedented retail discounts of up to $4,700 on premium equipment, including the Hydra Gen 2 Series, XRF, and VertiGo systems. Designed for makers, small business owners, and educators, this promotional event allows entrepreneurs to acquire professional-grade machinery at the lowest prices ever offered by the company.The Summer Mega Sale is part of a strategic clearance effort to make room for upcoming product lines, allowing buyers to secure high-tier machinery with zero compromises on performance. Industry demand for customized laser-engraved merchandise historically experiences a significant surge during the summer months. By lowering the barrier to entry, OneLaser aims to empower entrepreneurs to buy laser engraver , scale up production capacity, and maximize seasonal profits under the campaign theme, "Summer Break for Them. Summer Business for You."The centerpiece of the OneLaser sale is the professional XRF Laser Engraver, available for just $3,999, which represents a massive direct savings of $2,500 off its original retail price of $6,499. Due to the deep discount, this specific offer is strictly limited to the first 15 units available on the website. Creators can also secure up to $1,500 off the high-performance Hydra Gen 2 series, featuring tiered incentives including 7 percent off single machines and an extra 2 percent discount when bundling machines with essential production accessories. Additionally, the versatile VertiGo system is marked down by a straight 10 percent. For workshops looking to fully overhaul their manufacturing capabilities, combining a desktop machine, a Hydra Gen 2, and a VertiGo system unlocks the maximum combined discount of $4,700.The efficiency and reliability of these systems are well-documented by active commercial users. Jason, owner of Iron Horse Trading Co., shared his experience transitioning to the platform: "Everything from sales to technical support has been exceptional. The US-based technical support team is dedicated, passionate, and walks you through setting up the hardware and navigating LightBurn software to get you running fast. The XRF laser runs about four times faster than my previous S1 diode laser while engraving hat patches, and the engraving shows up much darker on leather. This machine is a true game-changer for business revenue."Similarly, the team at Rise N Grind Workshop highlighted the production advantages of utilizing dual-tube configurations over the past year: "Having used many other laser brands in the past, this is definitely the best laser engraver we have used inside the workshop. Having two laser tubes inside one laser, alongside the ability to raster engrave at 1200 millimeters per second with the RF tube, allowed us to create and sell products that a standard CO2 laser alone could not handle. The fine details achieved by the RF tube are unmatched."The technical versatility of the equipment is further validated by industry specialists who evaluate hardware performance under rigorous commercial conditions. Joe Braga from Engraver’s Choice notes that the specialized reading control boards inside the production systems resolve common business bottlenecks: "One thing I like to test is the reader control board inside both the Cobra and Hydra systems. It has the ability to handle uneven engraving seamlessly. An operator could laser a single part with a one-inch focus in one area, a one-and-a-quarter-inch focus in another, and a two-inch focus in a third area, all within the exact same jobs."To review the complete inventory clearance inventory and secure a professional system before quantities run out, visit the official OneLaser laser engraver sale collection page. For detailed technical specifications on the complete line of production hardware, browse the master catalog.About OneLaserOneLaser is a USA-based company specializing in advanced laser engraving and cutting machines for makers, small businesses, educators, and professional workshops. The company focuses on innovative laser technology, user-friendly operation, reliable machine performance, and educational support for the growing laser engraving community. OneLaser offers RF and DC CO2 systems designed for woodworking, acrylic, leather, tumblers, signage, personalization, and production applications.

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