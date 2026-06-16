Mayor Bowser Announces Dr. Kim Jackson as Interim Chancellor of DC Public Schools

(Washington, DC) – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser announced that Dr. Kim Jackson will serve as the interim Chancellor of DC Public Schools (DCPS). Chancellor Jackson brings more than a decade of leadership within DCPS, beginning in 2012 as Principal of Seaton Elementary School. In 2015, she was recognized as Principal of the Year and received the prestigious Rubenstein Award. Following her tenure at Seaton, Chancellor Jackson served as an Instructional Superintendent and later as Chief of Elementary Schools, where she supported elementary instructional superintendents, schools and the Early Childhood Education Division. In her most recent role as Chief of Schools, she helped lead the launch of the district’s annual Literacy Institute and oversaw the implementation of the new Building Blocks curriculum.

“We are proud to have another lifelong educator at the helm of DCPS,” said Mayor Bowser. “Dr. Jackson has been a teacher and a school leader. She has helped lead and implement programming in our schools that accelerated student learning and made DCPS number one in the nation for academic recovery. And she understands what it takes to earn and keep the trust of families and build strong school communities in all eight wards.”

Before joining DCPS, Chancellor Jackson served as a special education teacher, assistant principal and principal, bringing a deep and consistent commitment to students and school communities throughout her career.

“It is an honor to serve as Interim Chancellor of DC Public Schools, a district that has shaped my career as both an educator and a leader,” said Chancellor Jackson. “Having served DCPS as a principal, instructional superintendent and Chief of Schools, I know firsthand the talent and dedication of our students, staff and school communities. I look forward to building on our progress as we continue working together to ensure every student has the opportunity to thrive.”

Dr. Jackson has participated in the Wallace Foundation Principal PLC, Wilson Certification Program and Leveraging Leadership Institute. She received her bachelor’s degree from Morgan State University. She holds a master’s degree in special education from Coppin State University and an Executive Master’s in Leadership through Georgetown University’s McDonough School of Business. Dr. Jackson earned her doctorate in Education Policy and Leadership from American University.

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