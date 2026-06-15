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Summary

Company Announcement Date: June 15, 2026 FDA Publish Date: June 16, 2026 Product Type: Food & Beverages

Allergens Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Undeclared Peanuts Company Name: Western Mixers Produce and Nuts Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description First Street Dark Chocolate Raisins – 9 oz (255g)

Company Announcement

Western Mixers Produce & Nuts, Inc., Ontario, California is recalling:

First Street brand, Dark Chocolate Raisins, 9 oz.,

Because the product may contain undeclared dark chocolate peanuts. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to peanuts run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

Lot Code Can be found on side of container: LOT# 260562

Product was distributed to Cedraui, USA and was sold at Smart & Final Stores in California.

The recalled product is as follows:

First Street brand Dark Chocolate Raisins, 9 oz., with UPC 7-97565-01183-0, packed in a clear plastic container with Lot#260562, which can be found on the side of the container.

No illnesses have been reported to date.

As a precaution we are recalling all supplies of the food with the above identification. Consumers with an allergy to peanuts should not consume the product. Consumers should return the product to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Customers with questions may contact:

Western Mixers Produce & Nuts, Inc.

Food Safety Department

323-443-2567