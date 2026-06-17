Madigan pediatric fellowship partners with Child Development Centers to support military families and readiness

JOINT BASE LEWIS-McCHORD, Wash. — Madigan Army Medical Center's Developmental-Behavioral Pediatrics Fellowship Program has launched a new partnership with Child and Youth Services Child Development Centers across Joint Base Lewis-McChord to provide specialized training designed to help staff better manage challenging behaviors in young children, including those on the autism spectrum.

Child Development Centers are on-post facilities dedicated to reducing family stress and supporting workforce readiness by offering full-time, part-time and hourly childcare options for military families.

The initiative was developed in response to requests from staff at Child Development Centers across Joint Base Lewis-McChord for specialized training to better understand behaviors commonly associated with autism spectrum disorder and other neurodevelopmental disabilities.

The partnership builds on existing training programs and expands caregivers' ability to understand children with developmental disabilities and respond to behavioral and learning challenges in the childcare setting. When caregivers notice a young child is not developing alongside peers or observe patterns of behavior that are not typical for the child's age, they can encourage families to seek medical evaluation and support services.

Through the partnership, fellows and faculty from Madigan's developmental-behavioral pediatrics fellowship program provide education and practical strategies to help caregivers identify, understand and respond to behavioral challenges. Training topics include behavior management techniques, communication strategies, autism spectrum disorder awareness, advanced approaches to toilet training and methods for supporting children with developmental and behavioral differences.

Madigan’s developmental-behavioral pediatrics fellowship trains physicians from the Army, Navy and Air Force to care for children with developmental, behavioral and neurodevelopmental conditions. It is also one of the largest developmental-behavioral pediatrics fellowship programs in the nation.

Madigan’s developmental-behavioral pediatrics fellowship plays a unique role in supporting military readiness. Its specialists provide expertise that is essential to programs such as the Exceptional Family Member Program and family member travel screening, helping ensure military families receive the specialized services and support they need when relocating to new duty stations.

"This partnership is about empowering caregivers with practical tools and evidence-based strategies to support children with a wide range of developmental and behavioral needs," said Col. Bonnie Jordan, director of Madigan Army Medical Center's developmental-behavioral pediatrics fellowship program. "By providing staff at Child Development Centers with additional training and resources, we can help create safe, supportive environments where children can learn, grow and reach their full potential."

The collaboration also highlights the strategic importance of developmental-behavioral pediatric specialists within military medicine. These physicians play a critical role in identifying and caring for children with developmental, behavioral and neurodevelopmental conditions while supporting military family readiness.

"As the Military Health System's only Developmental-Behavioral Pediatrics fellowship, our program plays a unique role in preparing future specialists from the Army, Navy and Air Force to care for military children and families," Jordan said. "The expertise these physicians provide is essential to supporting programs such as the Exceptional Family Member Program and family member Travel Screening, both of which have a direct connection to military family readiness."

Access to timely developmental and behavioral health care for military children can directly affect family stability, assignment decisions and overall readiness. By helping Child Development Center staff better support children with developmental and behavioral needs, the partnership aims to strengthen the network of resources available to military families across Joint Base Lewis-McChord.

Jordan said caring for military children supports the readiness of the force. "When families have access to the specialized care and support their children need, service members can focus on accomplishing the mission," Jordan said. "Investing in the health and well-being of military children is an investment in readiness, resilience and the long-term strength of our force."

The fellowship also provides advanced training opportunities for future military pediatric specialists, helping sustain a highly skilled workforce capable of meeting the growing demand for developmental and behavioral health care throughout the Military Health System.

As the partnership continues to expand, leaders from both Madigan and the Child Development Centers hope the training will improve services for children, families and caregivers across Joint Base Lewis-McChord while reinforcing the medical center's commitment to readiness, education and compassionate care.

The collaboration reflects Madigan's broader mission of improving health outcomes for military families, supporting readiness and developing innovative partnerships that enhance services for military children and families across the Pacific Northwest.

For more information about Madigan's Developmental-Behavioral Pediatrics services, visit the Madigan Army Medical Center's developmental-behavioral pediatrics webpage here:[ https://madigan.tricare.mil/Health-Services/Pediatrics/Developmental-Behavioral-Pediatrics ]( https://madigan.tricare.mil/Health-Services/Pediatrics/Developmental-Behavioral-Pediatrics )