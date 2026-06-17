U.S., Philippine Coast Guards conclude joint pre-exercise engagements in Guam ahead of historic RIMPAC participation

SANTA RITA, Guam — The U.S. Coast Guard and the Philippine Coast Guard completed a series of joint pre-exercise engagements in and around Guam from June 9–13 as the Philippine Coast Guard offshore patrol vessel BRP Gabriela Silang transited toward Hawai’i for its first-ever participation in the Rim of the Pacific exercise.

“Hosting the crew of BRP Gabriela Silang here in Guam was a privilege,” said Cmdr. Grant Johnson, response department head, U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam. “Whether we were training side by side on the water or sharing a basketball court and a karaoke mic, our crews built the kind of trust and friendship that lasts long after the lines are cast off. That human connection is the heart of partnership, and it’s what makes our cooperation at sea so strong.”

BRP Gabriela Silang and crew arrived at Apra Harbor on June 9 and departed on June 12, conducting a pre-exercise joint sail with USCGC Frederick Hatch (WPC 1143) through the U.S. exclusive economic zone on June 13. The port call marked the end of the first leg of the Philippine Coast Guard’s journey to RIMPAC 2026, the world’s largest international naval exercise, hosted every two years by the U.S. Navy in and around the main Hawaiian Islands.

During the visit, crews from both services trained side by side. Engagements included tours of the fast-response cutter USCGC Myrtle Hazard (WPC 1139), a law-enforcement static display and a mock security boarding aboard USCGC Oliver Henry (WPC 1140), and a small-boat demonstration in Outer Apra Harbor by Station Apra Harbor. Crews also competed in a basketball game and shared an evening of karaoke aboard Gabriela Silang, building the personal relationships that underpin operations at sea.

The engagements reflect a deepening partnership between two longtime allies. The United States and the Philippines are bound by a Mutual Defense Treaty, a relationship forged through decades of shared service, including fighting side by side in World War II. The cooperation also advances shared interests in maritime domain awareness and security through frameworks such as the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement.

“The pre-exercise engagements in Guam were invaluable in preparing our crew for RIMPAC 2026. Training alongside our U.S. Coast Guard partners — on the water, on the deck, and in the field — sharpened our readiness and deepened the interoperability that defines a true alliance. We are proud to carry the Philippine flag into the world’s largest maritime exercise, and we carry with us the spirit of partnership that began long before we reached Pearl Harbor,” said Capt. Jomark Angue, commanding officer, BRP Gabriela Silang.

BRP Gabriela Silang is a 274-foot offshore patrol vessel scheduled to take part in RIMPAC activities near Pearl Harbor from June 22 to Aug. 2 before returning to the Philippines.

-USCG-

About RIMPAC RIMPAC brings together 31 allied and partner nations. Approximately 40 surface ships, five submarines, 140 aircraft, and more than 25,000 personnel. Hosted by the U.S. Pacific Fleet and led by the U.S. 3rd Fleet. Chile will serve as deputy commander, with Japan as vice commander. The training focus is amphibious operations, anti-submarine and air defense exercises, humanitarian assistance, and disaster response.For more information, please visit: https://www.cpf.navy.mil/rimpac/

About U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam is responsible for U.S. Coast Guard operations across a 2.6 million square nautical mile area of responsibility encompassing Guam, the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, and the Freely Associated States comprised of the Republic of Palau, the Federated States of Micronesia, and the Republic of the Marshall Islands. These missions range from maritime security and enabling the flow of commerce to search and rescue and maritime crisis response across a vast and dynamic region.