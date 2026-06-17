65th Medical Brigade welcomes new commander in change of command ceremony

The 65th Medical Brigade held its change of command ceremony June 16, marking the transition of leadership from Col. Edgar Arroyo to Col. Larry McCord.

During the time-honored ceremony, Arroyo, the outgoing commander, passed the unit colors to Lt. Gen. Joe Hilbert, commanding general of Eighth Army, who in turn passed them to McCord, the incoming commander. The passing of the colors symbolizes the formal transfer of authority and responsibility from one leader to the next.

The event drew many distinguished guests who gathered to congratulate the new commander and honor the occasion. Among them were Brig. Gen. Lee Sang Ho, commander of the Republic of Korea Armed Forces Medical Command, and Brig. Gen. Kim Yoon Ju, superintendent of the Korea Armed Forces Nursing Academy — a reflection of the strong partnership between U.S. and Republic of Korea medical forces.

The 65th Medical Brigade is the U.S. Army's a forward-stationed medical brigade whose mission is to provide Army Health Systems to the joint force in the Korean theater of operations. The brigade ensures that forces remain medically ready to "fight tonight," delivering everything from routine care to field hospital capabilities and combat casualty support, while working closely with Republic of Korea partners. "Pacific Medics" Soldiers participate heavily in major exercises such as Freedom Shield and Ulchi Freedom Shield. The brigade also conducts its annual Dragon Lift exercise, which tests MEDEVAC and patient transport capabilities throughout the peninsula, often partnering with joint and ROK forces.