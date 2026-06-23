Rural Japan travel experts at Heartland Japan launch web booking service for unique countryside experiences

Heartland Japan Booking Site Home Page Experience sustainable travel like this with Heartland Japan. Guest speaker Amy Chavez

Seamless access to traditional cultural experiences and a variety of outdoor activities beyond the typical Japan’s over-touristed urban centers

SHINJUKU-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN, June 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Heartland Japan, which provides adventure travel services to the Japanese countryside for intellectually curious international travelers, has launched a new booking website for customers, "Heartland Japan (https://heartlandjapan.com/)", where users can directly book extensive trips to rural areas of Japan.

With the launch of this website, independent travelers worldwide will be able to discover and book authentic, experiential travel that cannot be found in guidebooks or at major online travel agencies (OTAs). These trips transcend the well-known urban areas of Japan and venture into the lesser-known regional spots.

Background:

The “Golden Route” of Japan, covering Tokyo, Kyoto, Osaka, and Hiroshima, is a popular destination for international travelers and is truly wonderful. However, beautiful landscapes and authentic culture passed down through generations thrive in the rural areas just outside these cities. Until recently, travel to these areas has been impaired by difficulties in accessing information, complex booking processes, and language barriers, creating a psychological hurdle for foreign tourists.

Heartland Japan seeks to remove this barrier. The website allows users to intuitively find a wide variety of tours tailored to their preferences, from short experiences to long-term cross-country tours, and make inquiries and reservations directly on the site.



Maximizing travel value: Contributing to the preservation of traditional culture and sustainable tourism.

This website offers more than just a tour. It offers experiences that combine thrilling adventures, which utilize each region’s rich natural resources with warm interactions with the locals, creating a completely new way of traveling.

Travelers engaging deeply with nature and traditional performing arts, crafts, and cuisine directly contributes to the protection of local natural resources, the preservation of culture, and the local economy. Heartland Japan seeks to share with the world these sustainable and inspiring stories of how travel can connect Japan’s beautiful rural landscapes and the communities of its inhabitants to the future.



Examples of special "travel stories" that can be found at Heartland Japan

The new website allows users to directly book uniquely developed programs that transcend simple sightseeing, enabling travelers to become deeply involved in tackling local issues and preserving local culture.

Example 1: Traveling the Iseji route, a sacred prayer path of the Kumano Kodo World Heritage Site (Kii Peninsula, Mie Prefecture)

Kumano Kodo, a World Heritage Site, is very popular with hikers from Europe and America. This is a fulfilling hiking experience walking along the Iseji route, a sacred pilgrimage path that is not yet widely known to the outside world, accompanied by a local storyteller. Guests can enjoy the dramatic scenery with all five senses, created by the interplay of mountains and sea, such as the magnificent Kumano Sea that unfolds beyond the beautiful moss-covered stone paths, while staying in the depopulated post towns and fishing villages along the route.

Example 2: Learning about the restoration of traditional architecture and sustainable living (Matsue City, Shimane Prefecture)

This is a workshop for the renovation of traditional Japanese houses(kominka) with over 120 years of history. Travelers will not merely be visiting, but “active co-creater” in the renovation, experiencing firsthand the restoration of thatched roofs and mud walls under the guidance of skilled local carpenters and plasterers. Holding the tools of the craftsmen, participants will learn about the sustainable wisdom of the Japanese people who have repaired and lived in their homes for generations, while directly contributing to solving the problem of vacant houses in the region and revitalizing the community. It is a deep and memorable experience.

Commenting on the launch of the website, CEO Keijiro Sawano stated, “We have opened the door to the remote areas of Japan that were previously difficult for international travelers to visit. Tourists can now book activity-packed experiences that enrich their lives without stress, while directly contributing to the preservation of endangered rural traditions and natural environments of Japan. As a pioneer in adventure travel in the country, we offer a wide variety of unique and special experiences. We hope that through your travels in Japan, you will connect deeply with local people and find your own’s spiritual home.”



Heartland Japan Webinar Information

Heartland Japan Webinar Vol.9 - What Is Winter Tourism in Japan Really Like? -

To commemorate the relaunch of our website, Heartland Japan will host its webinar for overseas travel agents.Although this webinar is intended for agents rather than end consumers, anyone interested is welcome to join.We look forward to seeing you there.

Webinar Invitation Link

https://us06web.zoom.us/j/83282069020?pwd=s4YHesISK0c7JhW5QtQQQnY9dddiao.1

Details are as follows.

Heartland Japan Webinar Vol. 9

Date and Time: July 16, 20:00 JST

Language: English

Fee: Free

Target Audience: Travel agencies interested in travel to Japan

Duration: Approximately 30 minutes

Title: The Hidden Gems of Winter Tourism in Japan

Content:

・Inbound foreign tourists tend to concentrate in spring and winter. However, it is not widely known that winter is actually a hidden gem.

・When people think of winter, they think of skiing and snowboarding, and the top two destinations are Niseko in Hokkaido and Hakuba in Nagano.

・However, these areas are always crowded, and prices for lodging and dining have skyrocketed.

・Now, people are starting to look for alternatives.

・Heartland Japan will introduce alternatives to these famous ski areas.

Topics:

1. The Reality of Famous Destinations (Crowds, Skyrocketing Prices)

2. Hidden Gem Ski Resorts (There’s Powder Snow Elsewhere, Too)

3. Skiing and Snowboarding Aren’t the Only Winter Activities

There’s a wide variety of activities to enjoy winter, including cultural experiences that let you experience life in Japan’s snowy regions, drift ice kayaking, snowshoe hiking, cross-country ski trail, private ski resort packages, and walking along historic trails like the Kumano Kodo and Nakasendo. Popular hiking areas are actually less crowded in winter, making them hidden gems. But not many people know that.

4. We’ll also introduce Heartland Japan’s products among these options.

・Guest Speaker: Amy Chavez, an expert on winter activities in Japan

Amy Chavez

Originally from the United States, she has lived in Japan for 33 years. She has served as a columnist for “HuffPost”, “The Japan Times”, and “NIKKEI Asia” for many years. Her articles have been published in newspapers and magazines around the world. She currently resides on Shiraishi Island in the Kasaoka Islands, Okayama Prefecture, Japan. She enjoys trail running, cycling, and hiking, and has been skiing since childhood. She remains an expert on winter activities in Japan, currently serving as a ski guide in Hokkaido and Nagano.

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